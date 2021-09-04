Dog Loyalty in Ecuador Refuses to Leave Owner until the very End!

Ecuador’s one dog is making headlines because of his loyalty to his owner, even after she died. Despite his grief, the canine remained attached to the coffin throughout the funeral rites.

Maria Isabel Benites Chamba, an Ecuadorian woman, loved Bummer for years. They became close friends and a strong bond was formed that would last many lifetimes.

Bumer proved the depth of this bond after Chamba’s passing in August. The dog stayed with her until the end, refusing to leave her side during her funeral.

At his burial, a dog is buried next to its owner’s coffin.

The Ecuadorian cemetery was the final resting place for the woman who passed away at 95. The dog remained faithful, waiting beside his owner’s hearse all the way.

Bumer, along with her family and friends, joined the procession heading towards the cemetery where she would rest. Bumer was reported to have circled the hearse, displaying a determined expression, before jumping on the ambulance.

Funeraria Santa Rosa, the funeral home tasked with organizing the ceremony, shared A videoThe dog was seated in the ambulance beside the coffin during the funeral procession.

A spokesperson for the funeral house described the actions of the dog as “astonishing.” “tremendous example of loyalty, “He spoke out about how heartbreaking it was to see the scene. He spoke to media outlets. :

“You could see the loyalty and affection that existed between her and her dog. He was always there with his owner.”

The ceremony also included photos of the dog guarding and protecting the coffin. One picture showed Bumer, seated beneath the coffin, while someone was working on the body.

A puppy looks up at the camera.

The canine stayed by Chamba’s side until she was laid in her grave at the cemetery. Many people have expressed their gratitude for the dog’s loyalty since the viral news about his heartwarming acts went viral.

Many news outlets approached the funeral home to ask permission to share the video and make it viral. This video has made many people realize how loyal pets can sometimes be, especially when they are at the bottom of their loved ones’ lives. One person Write:

“The only true love. He loves his owner.”

A golden retriever is being held on its head.

Another Facebook user agreed and referred to Bumer’s love as real love. The dog’s owner has since passed away, but Chamba’s family still cherishes their pet’s unwavering loyalty and unconditional love.

Since then, they have accepted him as part of their family. Funeraria Santa Rosa spokesperson confirmed that Chamba was enjoying being with his family as they mourned the loss of their beloved matriarch.