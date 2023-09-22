Does Expendables 4 have a post-credits scene and is 50 Cent in it? HITC considers what to expect from the fourth installment of the iconic action franchise that began with the original in 2010.

The film series is something of a throwback to the explosive action movies of the 1980s and the latest entry from director Scott Waugh united a star-studded cast that includes the returning Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham. While fans will be thrilled to welcome back the action veterans, there are some new additions to consider too. Is 50 Cent in Expendables 4 and is there a post-credits scene?

Does Expendables 4 have a post-credits scene?

Expendables 4—stylized as Expend4bles—doesn’t have a post-credits scene so audiences can feel free to head for the exit without fear of missing an additional scene once the credits begin to roll.

None of the previous three films offered a mid-credits scene either, so the fourth outing for the rag-tag team of mercenaries doesn’t break the mold in that respect.

Expendables 4 has been teased as the final entry with Sly in the beloved Barney Ross role. On the other hand, the film itself hasn’t been announced as the final in the franchise, so there’s hope for more even without an end credits stinger.

Is 50 Cent in Expendables 4?

Yes, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson plays Easy Day, a brand-new member of the titular crew.

The 48-year-old American musician and businessman is no stranger to the world of acting, so it’s exciting to see his franchise debut. He’s part of a handful of new additions that also include Megan Fox as Gina.

Producer Kevin King-Templeton recently discussed bringing in both new faces during an interview with Screenrant.

“It was kind of an extensive casting process, but I’m hoping we got the right balance. It was more of a Christmas-centric movie, [and] we needed a foil for Jason, so Megan was cast in it. We thought the chemistry was perfect between the two of them, which is why we cast her.”

He added: “50 added some much-needed blood to the back team. You don’t reinvent the wheel, but you definitely polish the tires and give it a new coat.”

Is Expendables 4 streaming?

No, Expendables 4 opens in US theaters on Friday, September 22nd 2023.

No streaming release date has been announced for the blockbuster yet, so the big screen is the only place to see your favorite stars kick ass in an all-new mission.