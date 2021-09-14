Doctor Who Tanya Fear Reported MISSING following disappearance in Los Angeles on Thursday!

Tanya Fear, also known as Tanyaradzwa, is an actress and director.

She was born in London and now lives and works in Los Angeles.

Tanya, on her Sundance page, stated that she was interested in making a Sundance video. “funny” Films that reflect society

She said: “I started my filmmaking journey as an actress in films like Kick-Ass 2 and television like Doctor Who and Netflix’s Spotless.

“In 2020 I wrote and directed a series of short films called SHOOT YOUR SHOT about a girl who falls in love with Drake during COVID 19, we were featured in Women and Hollywood and on Tongal.

My films are often funny, irreverent, and socially conscious.”

