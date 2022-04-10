Doctor Strange 2 ticket presales are already selling out

It finally happened, just as rumors said it would. Theaters kicked off Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ticket sales on April 6th, alongside two new TV ads that almost make up a trailer 3 for the highly anticipated MCU movie. And it turns out that fans can’t wait to buy Doctor Strange 2 tickets online.

The results are in for the first day of Multiverse of Madness ticket sales. Fandango announced that the film already outperformed The Batman’s first-day presales. As a matter of fact, some showtimes are already selling out.

It looks like Marvel has a hit on its hands once again.

The Batman is the newest reboot of the DC franchise, with Robert Pattinson now playing Bruce Wayne. The movie had the best opening weekend of 2022, racking up $134 million at the box office.

That’s nowhere near the $260 million made by Spider-Man: No Way Home. But that movie came out in December 2021, not this year. No Way Home set new records for the pandemic, making nearly $1.9 billion during its theatrical run. Comparatively, The Batman topped $714 million globally in more than a month since its premiere.

These are the movies for Doctor Strange 2 to beat at the box office this spring. It might seem impossible for a film featuring Doctor Strange to outsell any Batman project. But the reality is that Marvel’s MCU is far more exciting and cohesive than the DC universe.

MCU fans aren’t hurrying to purchase their tickets just to see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) on the big screen again. They want to know where the story goes after No Way Home.

Doctor Strange 2 tickets are sold out

Fandango announced that it saw “staggering numbers” of fans reserving seats for Doctor Strange 2 as soon as tickets went on sale on April 6th. Showtimes started selling out within hours, which means some people might have a hard time scoring tickets for the film’s opening day.

Without disclosing any figures, the company said that Doctor Strange 2 sold more tickets during the first day of presales than any other 2022 movie. That includes The Batman, the previous record holder. But Multiverse of Madness ticket sales fell short of No Way Home, Fandango said. That’s not exactly a surprise.

“The epic first day of presales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proves fans are beyond excited to experience all the thrills, chills, and blockbuster surprises Marvel Studios is known to deliver,” Fandango’s managing editor Erik Davis said in a statement.

At this rate, it’s likely that Doctor Strange 2’s opening weekend will set a new record for 2022. But time will tell if it can touch No Way Home’s box office take.

Fandango said that theaters are now posting additional showtimes to meet demand. If the showtime you wanted isn’t available, you should keep looking because more listings might appear.

Doctor Strange 2 officially premieres on May 6th in the US. But many people will be able to watch the movie a day sooner, during Thursday’s early screenings.

