Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer confirms some big leaks

Rumors said that Marvel’s next big Doctor Strange 2 trailer would drop during the Super Bowl, and Marvel delivered. The company released two separate clips that contain slightly different footage from the movie. However, both Doctor Strange 2 trailers confirm at least a couple of the big Multiverse of Madness leaks we’ve seen over the past few months. We now know several of the big cameos coming to the big screen in the next Doctor Strange movie.

That’s actually exciting news for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If Marvel felt compelled to show two of the movie’s big cameos, it means the studio is hiding plenty of other ones that are even bigger. Before we get into it, you should know that big spoilers follow below.

Last fall, we wondered whether Sony would show Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in any of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailers. Some reports said that Sony wanted to confirm the film’s big secret, while Marvel wanted to keep everything a surprise. The big reveal was to be kept for theaters, while the movie’s marketing would focus on Tom Holland’s Spidey.

Needless to say, we know how things turned out.

This time, it’s different

You can afford to do that with a Spider-Man movie, especially if the best surprise is something everybody knows. Also, No Way Home only had four big cameo surprises that did not appear in the trailers.

In addition to Maguire and Garfield, Charlie Cox and Tom Hardy also appeared in the movie, bringing Daredevil and Venom to the MCU.

But things have to change for Doctor Strange 2, and the Super Bowl trailer proved that.

For starters, Multiverse of Madness isn’t a guaranteed hit at the box office, as we’re looking at a different protagonist. Any Spider-Man flick would do well in theaters. But Doctor Strange might not be quite as popular, although he definitely should be. We’re looking at a leading Avenger right here, but I digress.

Secondly, Doctor Strange 2 will have so many amazing cameos that it’s worth including some in the Super Bowl trailer. It’s a clip that millions of people will be watching, many of whom plan to see Multiverse of Madness when it comes out.

Finally, since some of the Doctor Strange 2 cameos leaked over and over, it’s worth including them in this second Multiverse of Madness trailer. Marvel will probably save many others for the actual movie.

The Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer’s cameos

Marvel released two versions of the new Doctor Strange 2 trailer during the Super Bowl, with the full trailer being available on YouTube. There’s plenty of new footage in the new clips, and you’ll have to watch both of them. The shorter video includes a few scenes that aren’t available in the main trailer.

This brings us to all the cameos that you expect from the movie. The Super Bowl trailers confirm some of them.

We see Defender Strange and Sinister Strange in the videos. Rintrah, the minotaur, also appears in a few scenes. And Marvel gives us a look at alternate Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) versions. One of them is the live-action zombie Wanda from What If…?. On that note, there’s also a zombie Strange in the trailer.

Professor X is back

Then, there’s Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), the version that imprisons the MCU Strange and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) at the Illuminati compound. That’s right, the Illuminati is finally official in the MCU.

We see six chairs in that tribunal room where Ultron Drones bring Strange. One of them is the Mordo who we already saw in the clips.

The silhouettes of two other Illuminati members are visible when we hear Patrick Stewart’s voice.

That’s all the confirmation we needed. A Charles Xavier/Professor X variant will appear in Multiverse of Madness. Anyone watching the Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer could tell you that. That’s how iconic Stewart’s voice is.

Captain Marvel – or is it Iron Man?

There’s one more big cameo in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer, a character who is already generating plenty of debate online. Some think we’re looking at Human Torch, a Fantastic Four member that might be in the vicinity of the Illuminati. That’s because Mister Fantastic should be one of the Illuminati members we don’t see in the trailer.

Others think this is Captain Marvel, but not the Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) variant. This could be Monica Rambeau’s (Teynoah Parris) Captain Marvel charging at Wanda. Captain Marvel is the more likely answer here, considering what Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks have said.

Finally, there’s one other possibility for the character. This could be Superior Iron Man. And it so happens that Superior Iron Man and Tom Cruise were trending on Twitter early on Monday, right after the Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer aired.

Having the Ultron drones working for the Illuminati implies there’s a Tony Stark variant around. Will Tom Cruise play him in Multiverse of Madness? Or maybe Robert Downey Jr.? We have no idea at this time.

The Doctor Strange 2 poster

In addition to releasing a brand new trailer for Super Bowl, Marvel also dropped a new Doctor Strange 2 poster that you’ll see below. The poster’s focus is Strange, but you’ll also have to pay attention to the shards of glass that appear to be shards of the multiverse.

Fans have discovered an exciting detail in the shards that might confirm an additional cameo. She wasn’t in the Super Bowl trailer, but Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) is the kind of Doctor Strange 2 cameo we’ve been told to expect.

Carter is supposed to be an Illuminati member. Look for her shield near the bottom right corner of the poster above.