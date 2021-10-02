Disney World’s 50 Anniversary Has Begun And The Crowds Are Insane, But It’s Not All Bad News Disney World’s 50 Anniversary Has Begun And The Crowds Are Insane, But It’s Not All Bad News

Disney World's 50 Anniversary Has Begun And The Crowds Are Insane, But It’s Not All Bad News Disney World's 50 Anniversary Has Begun And The Crowds Are Insane, But It’s Not All Bad News
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Disney World's 50 Anniversary Has Begun And The Crowds Are Insane, But It’s Not All Bad News Disney World's 50 Anniversary Has Begun And The Crowds Are Insane, But It’s Not All Bad News

50 years ago, today Walt Disney World openedFor the first time, guests were allowed to enter. Disney World was just a Magic Kingdom theme park with a handful of hotels at that time. The resort has grown to be a huge complex that welcomes millions of visitors every year, and it looks like many of them are here today.

Today, World’s Most Magical Celebration begins. The anniversary party for Disney World’s 50th is set to last for the next 18 months, but a lot of people were clearly not interested in waiting. The First pictures and videosThe park saw a huge influx of people at Magic Kingdom, possibly the largest crowd in quite some while.

Learn more

Consider that Disney World has been open since July last year Reduced capacity, even a “full”It was able to receive far fewer people than it could. The Magic Kingdom has sold out its reservations for the day and is now seeing far more visitors than it has seen in a long time. It’s unclear if Magic Kingdom is back at 100% capacity, but clearly, it’s close enough. 

And Huge crowdsLong lines can be a problem in many places. All those people need to go somewhere, and they’re apparently showing up in places you might not expect, meaning waits for simple things are longer than you would think.

Learn more

There are many new products and merchandise available to celebrate the 50th Anniversary. Many people want to be the first to taste the new foods and get the goods. I’ve usually not been one who needs to own “stuff” and right now I’m very glad of that.

People trying to buy merchandise have reported a few brawls. Reseller sites already have 50th anniversary park maps. Many of these items are destined for eBay. This makes it more frustrating to see them appear on reseller sites. 

Learn more

And yet, it’s not all bad news. There are some places where the crowds aren’t quite as wild as you might expect. Epcot is the best example of this. The newest Disney World attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, opened to the general public, using the virtual queue system. The early morning boarding group was snapped up quickly, but the afternoon set didn’t disappear instantly. This is great news for anyone looking to ride the new ride soon.  

Learn more

It seems that while there are clearly many people at Magic Kingdom right this moment, what they’re not doing, it seems that they’re not going on the rides.

Learn more

 While reservations to get into Disney World are scarce for the first couple days of October, things look to be opening up after that, so if you’re looking to make a trip to enjoy the World’s Most Magical Celebration in the near future, it shouldn’t end up being quite this wild.  

Latest News

Previous articleTodd Boehly appointed Interim CEO for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Next articleNetflix has just completed a major acquisition that will shape its future.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact