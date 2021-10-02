Disney World’s 50 Anniversary Has Begun And The Crowds Are Insane, But It’s Not All Bad News Disney World’s 50 Anniversary Has Begun And The Crowds Are Insane, But It’s Not All Bad News

50 years ago, today Walt Disney World opened For the first time, guests were allowed to enter. Disney World was just a Magic Kingdom theme park with a handful of hotels at that time. The resort has grown to be a huge complex that welcomes millions of visitors every year, and it looks like many of them are here today.

Today, World’s Most Magical Celebration begins . The anniversary party for Disney World’s 50th is set to last for the next 18 months, but a lot of people were clearly not interested in waiting. The First pictures and videos The park saw a huge influx of people at Magic Kingdom, possibly the largest crowd in quite some while.

A look at crowds running to the front of Cinderella Castle for a welcome show to kick off The World's Most Magical Celebration#DisneyWorld #DisneyWorld50

Consider that Disney World has been open since July last year Reduced capacity , even a “full”It was able to receive far fewer people than it could. The Magic Kingdom has sold out its reservations for the day and is now seeing far more visitors than it has seen in a long time. It’s unclear if Magic Kingdom is back at 100% capacity, but clearly, it’s close enough.

And Huge crowds Long lines can be a problem in many places. All those people need to go somewhere, and they’re apparently showing up in places you might not expect, meaning waits for simple things are longer than you would think.

Wait times for rides aren't terrible, but wait time to get waffles at Sleepy Hollow will cost you some time.

There are many new products and merchandise available to celebrate the 50th Anniversary. Many people want to be the first to taste the new foods and get the goods. I’ve usually not been one who needs to own “stuff” and right now I’m very glad of that.

People trying to buy merchandise have reported a few brawls. Reseller sites already have 50th anniversary park maps. Many of these items are destined for eBay. This makes it more frustrating to see them appear on reseller sites.

Had to protect the poor cast members putting out cups at the Emporium because crazy old ladies fighting over a stupid cup… poor Ms got trampled and several fights… @waltdisneyworld dropped the ball big big time and put their cast members lives at risk. It's irresponsible.

And yet, it’s not all bad news. There are some places where the crowds aren’t quite as wild as you might expect. Epcot is the best example of this. The newest Disney World attraction , Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, opened to the general public, using the virtual queue system. The early morning boarding group was snapped up quickly, but the afternoon set didn’t disappear instantly. This is great news for anyone looking to ride the new ride soon.

Twenty minutes after the virtual queue opening at 1pm Ratatouille is still available, with a five and half hour wait.

It seems that while there are clearly many people at Magic Kingdom right this moment, what they’re not doing, it seems that they’re not going on the rides.

Magic Kingdom wait times right now #DisneyWorld50