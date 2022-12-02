Disney Planned Indian Princess Musical By Gurinder Chadha, Director of ‘Bend It Like Beckham.

Gurinder Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges and Gurinder Chadha have been commissioned by Walt Disney to create an original musical feature. Chadha will produce, direct and write the film while Berges will co-write. The title of the untitled feature is still under wraps. However, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey will oversee it.

Lindy Goldstein (“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”Through her Lindy Goldstein Production banner, ), she will produce. Chadha was nominated for two BAFTA awards in directorial work. “Bend It Like Beckham” In 2002, her feature-directing debut “Bhaji on the Beach” 1993 Her follow-up, “What’s Cooking,” was the Opening Night Film of the 2000 Sundance Film Festival and was voted joint Audience Award Favorite in the New York Film Critics’ 2000 season alongside “Billy Elliott.”

“Bend It Like Beckham” It was both a commercial and critical success, grossing $76 million globally and becoming the highest-grossing British-financed film to ever be distributed at the UK’s box office. The film would be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Picture (Musical and Comedy), a BAFTA Award nomination to Best British Film, an European Film Academy nomination, Best Film by the European Film Academy, as well as a Writers Guild of America nomination in Best Original Screenplay.

Chadha with Bend It Films has been involved in several Indian films and series, among them: “Bride & Prejudice,” “Angus, Thongs and the Perfect Snogging” “It’s a Wonderful Afterlife.”

New Line shelled out $15 million at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival for Chadha’s “Blinded By the Light.” Film loosely based upon the life of Sarfraz Manzoora, it depicts a young Pakistani boy who deals with his family disputes and prejudices in Britain during 1987. It was made to earn $18 million globally.

Chadha is represented in CAA by attorney Alan Wertheimer, while Goldstein by Hansen Jacobson.

Deadline first reported this story.