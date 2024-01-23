Discover the Ultimate European Island Escape with Natural Pools, Dolphins, and Abandoned Village Accommodations!

Uncover the Hidden Gem of Ilha das Flores: A Paradise on Earth

Discovering Ilha das Flores: The Azores’ Best Kept Secret

Anyone thinking of heading somewhere a little different for their holidays this summer might want to consider a trip to an island regularly labelled “paradise on Earth”.

Despite its tempting moniker, few tourists turn up to explore the island, with other locations nearby considered more convenient options.

Ilha das Flores: The Island of Natural Beauty

But Ilha das Flores in the Azores in Portugal has plenty to offer visitors, regardless of what they’re looking for from a holiday.

The Hortênsias, Secluded Beaches, and Waterfalls of Ilha das Flores

That said, its main attraction is its obviously its natural beauty, which completely covers the entire island. The island is named after the bright blue hortênsias (hydrangeas) that can be found growing wild everywhere. But it also has secluded beaches, natural pools, waterfalls, canyons, hiking trails and dolphins swimming off shore.

The Uninhabited Haven: Ilha das Flores, A Real Paradise on Earth

The island is mostly uninhabited which has allowed such nature to flourish and it is regularly compared to Jurassic Park as a result.

Poco de Bacalhau and Ribeira Grande: The Best Waterfalls to Explore

One of the most popular places to visit on the island are the hugely impressive waterfalls that cascade down from the hills and peaks across the island. Among the best are Poco de Bacalhau and Ribeira Grande, both of which offer natural pools at the foot of them where people can swim and cool off, with temperatures reaching the high 20s in the summer.

Natural Pools of Santa Cruz das Flores: A Heavenly Experience

The pools and waterfalls were among the main reasons Forbes included Flores on its list of 18 hidden gems in Europe.

Dolphins and Unique Accommodation Options

The seas just beyond the Santa Cruz pools are a great place to see dolphins, with the cetaceans frequently spotted around Flores. As well as amazing natural sights, the island is home to some unique accommodation options as well, with abandoned villages converted into cosy cottage stays.

Embracing the Abandoned Villages: A Unique Stay Experience

Now, the homes have been lovingly restored by their owners Teotonia and Carlos Silva, with visitors able to rent them out for self-catering stays.

Dining and Accommodation Options

Although they are self-catering a restaurant nearby offers Portuguese cuisine for anyone wanting to try the local food. A night for two in the stone houses can be booked from £83.

Uncovering the Best of Ilha das Flores

Getting to Flores requires an internal flight from Sao Miguel, Faial, Ponta Delgada or Terceira. A ferry is also an option from Faial or Sao Miguel.

Final Thoughts

So, if you’re looking for an off-the-beaten-path escape, Ilha das Flores in the Azores might just be the paradise you’ve been searching for.