Discover the Ultimate 2024 Staycation Spot in the Unassuming Railway Town with Six-Storey Soft Play & World-Famous Bentley Attraction!

Why Crewe Could Be the Ultimate Spot for a UK Staycation

Are you planning a staycation in the UK this year, instead of jet-setting abroad? If so, you need to consider Crewe, a seemingly unassuming town in the north of England that’s quickly gaining popularity as a prime spot for a day out in the UK.

Crewe: The Unlikely Yet Intriguing Staycation Destination

Rising flight and accommodation costs have prompted a surge in interest for staycations within the UK, and Crewe is poised to be at the top of your list. According to data gathered by London Northwestern Railway, Google searches for Crewe have increased by a staggering 133 per cent year-on-year. But what exactly makes this town such an attractive prospect?

Crewe: What’s Behind the Trend?

The surge in interest for Crewe could be linked to its recent appearance in the hit TV show Fool Me Once, starring Michelle Keegan. Public interest in the filming locations around this charming town has certainly piqued curiosity.

Crewe’s Allure: A Closer Look

Crewe, known for its well-established railway network, offers a surprising range of attractions that make it an ideal spot for a memorable staycation. Notably, the town is home to Funsters, one of the largest playframes in Europe, boasting fun-filled features across six floors and affordable entry tickets starting from £7.95 for children aged 12 and under. Additionally, the Crewe Heritage Centre, set to open its doors on March 29, is a railway enthusiast’s dream with its plethora of attractions, including a miniature railway and exquisite signal boxes.

Exploring Beyond the Railway

Amidst Crewe’s railway-centric attractions, there’s also the world-famous Bentley attraction, where visitors can embark on highly limited factory tours for an insightful experience on the intricate manufacturing processes.

Plan Your Perfect UK Staycation

Crewe promises to be the ultimate spot for an extraordinary UK staycation, brimming with attractions and activities that cater to a wide range of interests. So, if you’re looking to make January or the coming months more exciting, consider planning a fun day out in this captivating town that’s swiftly emerging as a coveted destination for travelers seeking unique experiences.