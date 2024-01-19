“Discover the Truth About the Authenticity of TurboTax’s ‘Boater Home’ Commercial Floating Homes” – SEO and Top-Notch Copywriter

Why The Trend of Boater Homes Is Exploding in 2023

TurboTax commercials pretty much exist to suggest relief to viewers, and this can be seen in the “Not Taxes” ad. The company’s 2023 Super Bowl commercial also showcases the joy of letting someone else handle all those confusing forms. The “Boater Home” spot does the same, and viewers who may be thinking about buying their own waterfront property will be pleased to know these houses are prominent.

The Rising Popularity of Floating Homes

Floating homes can be spotted in California, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and many other locales. And those who have watched the Apple TV+ series “The Last Thing He Told Me” may have already seen boater homes before the TurboTax ad. On the show, Hannah (Jennifer Garner) and her daughter, Bailey (Angourie Rice), live in such a house in Sausalito, California. Arguably, the best cinematic depiction of a floating home came in 1993’s “Sleepless in Seattle,” which has since undergone more modern touches.

Should You Consider Purchasing a Boater Home?

This all leads to the main question: Should consumers purchase a boater home like Doug and Andre in the TurboTax commercial? It all comes down to personal preference, as floating homes can vary in price, wildly based on several factors. There are also maintenance and possible HOA fees to consider. However, anyone who purchases one of these abodes can always turn to TurboTax to figure out how to handle any property taxes.