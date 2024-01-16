Discover the Top 6 Unique Retro Holiday Homes to Rent in the UK – Starting at just £78 a Night!

Live in a Time Capsule: Stay in These Throwback Vacation Spots

Are you yearning for a unique self-catered getaway in the UK? What if you could be transported back to a different era while immersing yourself in a cozy, retro-inspired environment? Step aside, conventional holidays- we’ve got you covered!

Step Back to the 1970s at THE RETRO BUNGALOW in Lancashire

Yearn for the ’70s? If you’re longing for an out-of-the-ordinary holiday, THE RETRO BUNGALOW in Lancashire is the spot for you. The bungalow is decked out in funky, psychedelic decor, complete with a classic Goblin Teasmade that makes for the perfect morning cuppa in bed. For those groovy souls, the wardrobe will treat you to a selection of ’70s gear, perfect for getting in the nostalgic spirit. With a York stone fireplace, TV, and collection of classic ’70s DVDs, you won’t be bored at this bungalow.

Located near two stately homes and scenic country walks, THE RETRO BUNGALOW offers a unique stay for just £300 for a minimum two-night stay and £100 for each additional night. Find out more at retrobungalow.co.uk.

Set Foot in the 1930s at THE BEACH STOP in West Sussex

For a blast to the past, you could spend your holiday at THE BEACH STOP, a restored Grade II fuel garage from 1934. With all accommodations located on one level, this holiday home is a unique experience in its art-deco styled interiors. It’s just a five-minute walk to East Preston Beach and a quick train ride to Brighton.

At £549 per week, THE BEACH STOP is an attractive option for those looking to travel back in time. To plan your next getaway, visit hostunusual.com.

Travel Back to the 1950s at BERTRAM’S in North Devon

Relive the glorious 1950s at Bertram’s Hotel, a converted bus with a unique Agatha Christie theme. Nestled in Fosfelle Country House’s grounds, it’s the perfect place to partake in some mystery-solving while enjoying a cozy stay complete with a private garden. Encounter some alpacas for a longer walk or choose to relax by paying from £136 per night. More details can be found at hostunusual.com.

Escape to a Rural Haven at THE CROSSING COTTAGE in Herefordshire

Built in the 1880s, THE CROSSING COTTAGE is a peaceful, rural escape beside a river and decked out in an old-fashioned eclectic cottage style. With no television, you’ll be able to enjoy a quiet escape, alternatively spending your time perusing the many second-hand book shops and cafes in the nearby book town of Hay-on-Wye. Priced from £492 for four nights, THE CROSSING COTTAGE is an affordable and charming option. Plan your peaceful getaway at crossingcottage.info.

With a starting price of £203 for two nights, you can escape to 16th-century-themed Brighton at LOOKING GLASS COTTAGE and revel in its Victorian glamour and quirky Alice in Wonderland-themed decor. Just a stone’s throw away from Brighton’s famous Lanes, this vacation home stands as the oldest house in the area. For further details, lookingglasscottage.co.uk is the place to peruse.

Experience the Groovy 1980s at RIVER HOUSE in East Sussex

For those who love the 1980s, RIVER HOUSE is the perfect location to experience a wonderful riverside retreat with a direct-access garden complete with colorful decor. It’s just a short distance away from beautiful river walks to nearby Rye and Camber Sands. With friendly pubs and a wide display of retro ornaments, the spot is perfect for those longing for a nod to the fabled decade.

Accommodating up to six guests, RIVER HOUSE offers tranquillity at an affordable price starting at just £200 per night. For more information, visit hostunusual.com.