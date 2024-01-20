Discover the Spectacular Multicoloured Cliffs and Fairground Thrills at the English Beach Accessible by Chairlift – A Must-See Destination!

A Unique British Beach Offers Chairlift With Unmatched Views to Visitors

Alum Bay – A Unique Beach in the UK

Alum Bay, on the Isle of Wight, is known for its multicoloured cliffs made of chalk stacks.

A Unique Way of Accessing the Beach – By Chairlift

The Needles chairlift celebrated it’s 50th anniversary last year. The iconic chairlift, since opening in 1973, has ferried more than 14 million people. It offers an unparalleled experience to visitors, providing dazzling views of the picturesque Needles Rocks, Lighthouse, and the multi-coloured sand cliffs of Alum Bay, set against stunning turquoise waters.

Unmatched Beach Views from Above

A Delightful Trip. Always a favourite with visitors, tourists can embark on a delightful trip on the Needles chairlift. The experience starts at the top of the Alum Bay cliffs and gracefully descends to the beach below, offering unparalleled views.

Affordable Tickets and Opening Times

The tickets for Needles Landmark Attraction are priced at just £4, and the chairlift reopens at Easter, promising a unique experience at an affordable price point.

Multiple Transport Options

Visitors can opt for a 10-minute chairlift ride to reach the beach without a lengthy hike. Alternatively, they can use the stairs or take a boat from the beach for a 25-minute trip to the Needles Rocks and lighthouse, prices ranging between £5-£8.

Praised for Spectacular Experiences

The Needles chairlift has received unending praise on social media, where tourists have described the experience as “epic” and ideal for visitors with children.

Tea Rooms and Shops

Nearby, visitors can find a tea room and shops as well as a unique store named the Sand Shop. Here, individuals can acquire Alum Bay sands in unusual shapes, since taking sand from the beach directly is prohibited. This is due to the area being recognized as a West High Down Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Amusement Park and Summer Opening

Additionally, visitors can remain on the clifftops and visit the amusement park, which features numerous fairground rides including the Carousel, tea cups, and crazy golf. The park is operational from April to October, providing thrills to visitors over the summer season.