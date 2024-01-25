Discover the Secluded $470k Iowa Home of American Pickers Star Robbie Wolfe, Battling Dangerous Snow Conditions

Robbie Wolfe’s $470,000 Iowa Home Struggles: How He’s Coping with the Harsh Winter Weather

American Pickers star Robbie Wolfe is having snow days in his $470,000 Iowa home amid the state’s dangerous winter conditions. Robbie, 56, stars on American Pickers alongside his brother Mike, longtime cast member Danielle Colby and new full-time star Jon “Jersey Jon” Szalay.

Robbie and His $470,000 Iowa Home

AMERICAN Pickers star Robbie Wolfe is having snow days in his $470,000 Iowa home amid the state’s dangerous winter conditions. Robbie, 56, stars on American Pickers alongside his brother Mike, longtime cast member Danielle Colby and new full-time star Jon “Jersey Jon” Szalay.

The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Robbie lives in a five-bathroom, four-bathroom home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Robbie and his wife, Melanie, bought the home in August 2017 for $335,000. Real estate websites have the home estimated at around $470,000 today. The 3,092-square-foot home sits on over an acre of land. According to the real estate listing, the home is secluded and near over 10 acres of wooded land. The home boasts maple hardwood floors throughout and has an open floor plan with high ceilings. The eat-in kitchen boasts wood cabinets and a breakfast bar. The living room features a gas fireplace with a stone design. The master bedroom has a skylight, private bathroom and a walk-in closet. The home has a three-car garage, brick patio, deck and hot tub. The house also has stunning landscaping.

Snowy Weather in Iowa

Robbie has been hiding out in his home, as his hometown has been getting dangerous winter weather. He posted on Instagram last weekend: “We got about 16 inches of snow on the ground here in Iowa and it’s below zero. Stay safe help your neighbors.” Then earlier this week, he posted standing on top of his trailer: “Heading to California next week for Turlock Swap Meet the to the Roadster Show see you there. First I have to dig out 22 inches of snow off the roof of my trailer.”

Robbie’s Store and His Love for Vintage

The U.S. Sun previously reported Robbie owns a store near his home that he purchased in March 2021 for $200,000. The History Channel star wrote on Instagram when he bought the building: “Garage door makes it all come together. Love the History of this building built in 1939 as an automotive building in downtown Davenport. It will live on.” Robbie’s store holds stunning vintage finds and antiques, as he often posts his findings on Instagram for his customers to buy. He often shows off his vintage signs, which is one of his favorite items to collect.

Robbie’s Resilience Amidst Harsh Weather Conditions

The recent harsh winter weather has not deterred Robbie Wolfe from living his life and running his business. Living in his $470,000 Iowa home, dealing with heavy snowfall and below-zero temperatures, Robbie continues to provide content for his audience and interesting finds in his store.

Robbie stars on American Pickers with his brother Mike, Danielle Colby, and Jersey Jon. Through his social media updates, he remains transparent and constantly updating his fans on the snowy weather, emphasizing the importance of staying safe and helping neighbors during these dangerous conditions. Despite the harsh conditions, Robbie remains focused on his next venture to California, demonstrating strength and positivity even in the face of adversity.