Did Prince William Derail Meghan And Harry’s Plans For Lilibet Diana?

According to NBC royal correspondent Neil Sean, it seems as though Prince William may have had a say in whether or not his niece could be christened in the UK. In fact, Sean told Express that it was William who put a stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to christen Lilibet Diana at Windsor. “Both Harry and Meghan were very keen to make that return and make sure that christening happened, particularly in front of Her Majesty The Queen,” Sean told the outlet, adding that “moving forward there was one person who basically decided there wasn’t an appetite for this and the person that seemingly is, so far, not willing to kiss and make up with his younger brother.” A “very good source” told Sean that William “was the one who basically said ‘no, we don’t think this is going to work.'”

As for why William may have put a stop to the christening plans, Sean told Express that “it wasn’t a particularly good idea,” perhaps because of the ongoing family rift. The outlet pointed out that Kensington Palace declined to comment on the story. Harry and Meghan have also not indicated that they have made any plans to christen Lili — in the UK or otherwise.