Denise Black Coronation Street and Emmerdale Star Proudly strips naked to show Off body!

Ex-Emmerdale and Coronation Street star Denise Black has bravely stripped off all her clothes as she declared that she is “proud” of her body.

The star, 63 years old, took a naked selfie with her mirror and shared it with her followers.

The brave photo of her with her back facing the camera was shared on Instagram by the star.

As she turned her head to take the photo on her phone, her naked bottom was proudly displayed.

She wrote in the caption that she was confident about her body and said: “I decided to post this.

“I am very proud of my body at 63 – and this after a wasted lifetime of finding fault. Life’s too short (not me, LIFE).

She went on: ”Enjoy it all! All of it. All of it.”

Denise went on to promote her upcoming play and jokingly reassure fans that she will be fully dressed when she takes to the stage.

She shared: “I am so very very happy to be working in ‘Mum’ by @morganlloydmalcolm directed by @abstergraham and soon to be performing @theatreroyalplymouth and @sohotheatre It’s a Belter of a play. Hope you can come (and don’t worry, I’ll be wearing clothes).”

Denise’s followers were blown away by the selfie, with one writing: “Incredible and fabulous, quite right to be proud!!”

Another cheekily commented: “That’s a fabulous bottom Denise”.

A third gushed: “You’re so beautiful!”

Denise is best known for her roles on the famous soaps, starting on Corrie in 1992 and remaining on the show for five years, with brief reprisals in 2007 and 2017.

Denise was the first cast as Joanie Wright on Emmerdale in 2013. She returned to Emmerdale in 2015 as a regular cast member.

After a brief stint in prison, her character succumbed to a heart attack in 2017.

Denise is also well-known for her role as Hazel Tyler in Channel 4’s cult classic Queer As Folk.