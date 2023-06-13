Delilah Belle Hamlin is the ex of Love Island star Eyal booker. She wears an incredibly daring, see-through braless bodysuit.

Delilah Belle Hamlin was the former girlfriend of LOVE Island star Eyal booker. She made a statement in New York by wearing an incredibly daring, see-through bodysuit.

She walked with a bunch of flowers while wearing the barely there item, a lilac-colored skirt and a barely there top.

4 Delilah Belle Hamlin dazzled on the streets in New York yesterday Credit: Getty

4 Delilah’s toned upper body was clearly visible in the outfit. Credit: Getty

Delilah’s birthday was celebrated in West Hollywood just a few days before the outing.

Delilah Rinna joked that in March she wanted Fast X hunk Jason Momoa, the son of Lisa Rinna.

The blonde beauty no longer requires the Game of Thrones star, as she has found love with Henry Eikenberry.

The couple made their public debut at the premiere of The Crowded Room in New York.

Delilah and Eyal split after spending two years together.

Delilah, who was 27 years old at the time, began dating Eyal when she saw him on Love Island.

Eyal told them that he has never known love quite like this.

Harry Hamlin, the father of LA Law and Real Housewives of Beverley Hills icon Lisa Rinna spent his first Christmas with their son in Hollywood Hills.

Sources revealed that Delilah was the one who initiated the breakup, but the two ended on friendly terms.

The insider stated that “Delilah terminated her relationship with Eyal prior to New Year’s Day.”

It was important for her to have a new start in 2022. She wants to concentrate on her career right now and is single.

She is now happier than ever, spending time with her family and friends, and looking forward to the future.

Eyal had to be asked by ITV2 three times before finally accepting the invitation.

His musings, and unrequited love for blondes like Megan Barton Hanson charmed viewers.

Delilah contacted Eyal via Instagram after watching the ITV2 show and messaging him before they went to Coachella in 2019 as a couple.

Teen Vogue, Women’s Wear Daily and Teen Vogue have all featured her.

The American beauty has appeared on the runway for companies like Dolce & Gabbana, Pleasure State Lingerie and Good American,Khloe Kim Kardashian‘s brand.

Eyal, born in Edgware (northwest London), was discovered by a modeling agency when she was 19 years old.

After meeting Delilah, he splits his time between LA & London.

Although she also had considered an move toLondonShe lives with her boyfriend

We definitely discuss it, but I am happy with the way we are doing it where I work now. [Los Angeles] Delilah responded to a user on Instagram who had asked her if London was a place she wanted to live permanently.

We’re discussing it because of the current events in the world.

4 The two often post steamy pictures on social media