Dear Evan Hansen movie soundtrack and where to listen

Now and then, avid fans of cinema and theatre come together for grand stage-to-screen adaptations.

Dear Evan Hansen is just the latest in a long line.

The tradition to translate a theatre production into an ambitious cinematic spectacle is a popular one and Stephen Chbosky’s latest effort serves as a retelling of the 2015 musical of the same name.

The production’s reputation resulted in interest from an exciting range of performers, including the likes of Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, and Colton Ryan.

Ben Platt returned to reprise the titular role, which has somewhat divided both audiences and critics; the character is 17 while Ben himself is much older at 27.

Nevertheless, viewers have found much to love about this teen drama, particularly the range of music that has proven infectious.

Can’t get it out of your head? Well, let’s spotlight the Dear Evan Hansen movie soundtrack tracklisting and where to listen right now…

Dear Evan Hansen movie soundtrack

The movie adaptation features a 16-song tracklist and you can check out the titles and respective performers below:

1.) ‘Waving Through a Window’ performed by Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen Choir

2.) ‘For Forever’ by Ben Platt

3.) ‘Sincerely, Me’ by Colton Ryan, Ben Platt, Nik Dodani

4.) ‘Requiem’ by Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino, Amy Adams

5.) ‘If I Could Tell Her by Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever

6.) ‘The Anonymous Ones’ by Amandla Stenberg

7.) ‘You Will Be Found’ by Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg, Liz Kate, DeMarius Copes, Isaac Powell, Hadiya Eshé, Kaitlyn Dever, Dear Evan Hansen Choir

8.) ‘Only Us’ by Ben Play and Kaitlyn Dever

9.) ‘Words Fail’ by Ben Platt

10.) ‘So Big / So Small’ by Julianne Moore

11.) ‘A Little Closer by Colton Ryan

12.) ‘You Will Be Found’ (featuring Summer Walker) by Sam Smith

13.) ‘The Anonymous Ones’ by SZA

14.) ‘Only Us’ by Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay

15.) ‘A Little Closer’ by Finneas

16.) ‘Waving Through a Window’ by Tori Kelly

The songs are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Now, let’s highlight how fans of the movie can relive the experience by listening to the original motion picture soundtrack…

Where to listen to the OST

The full soundtrack is already available on several streaming services:

Amazon Music

Apple Music

iTunes

Spotify

Tidal

YouTube Music

You can also head over to the official website if you want a physical copy. They have it on vinyl, coloured vinyl (blue), cassette tape, and CD.

The price ranges from $14.00 (CD) to $39.00 (vinyl); the tape costs $23.00.

“It was such a privilege”

Those familiar with the original stage soundtrack will know that certain songs in the movie are new.

‘The Anonymous Ones’ and ‘A Little Closer’ make welcome additions and the first was performed by Amandla Stenberg, who opened up about writing the track alongside Benj and Justin while speaking with CinemaBlend:

“I mean, it was such a privilege. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are just legendary songwriters. And through the process of writing the song I was like ‘Wait, why do you guys want me here again?’”

She added: “But they were so encouraging and open and, like, really believed in me as a songwriter even though I haven’t even released that much music.”

Dear Evan Hansen is screening in cinemas from Friday, September 24th 2021.

