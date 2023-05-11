Days Of our Lives Spoilers: Alex Run Out of Titan Can Stephanie Save Him?

Days of our Lives (DOOL) spoilers tease that Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) has a super huge business deal that is making butterflies skip a beat in his stomach. He will touch base with Yuri (Josh Flagg from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles) who owns a key tech company that Titan is interested in buying. Making this deal is important to the company and Alex has no room for error.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Alex Kiriakis Is Nervous About A Business Deal

Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) gave Alex everything he needs to handle this deal and made sure he knew how important it is that he not screw up—no pressure! Maggie wants to enjoy her stay in Greece with her husband Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and she wants to trust Alex.

Alex understands this is a big chance for him to show he has what it takes since he needs to impress his boss Maggie.

Alex has been entrusted with a key business transaction and if he comes through with Yuri this could cement his role in Salem at the family business, Titan.

DOOL spoilers – Will Alex Kiriakis Succeed?

Alex has a lot going for him, not necessarily in the boardroom however. Which is why he asks Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) to help him out with his communications skills.

This means that Stephanie agrees to go to the meeting with Alex and Yuri, and it’s a good thing she does because it starts awkwardly.

What happens? Confident Alex puts his hoof in his mouth, so it’s good that Stephanie is around to make things right.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers – Stephanie Johnson Helps Alex Kiriakis

That doesn’t mean that all is wine and roses however. Stephanie is a brilliant PR executive but she’s not a miracle worker. It could be that Yuri rejects Alex and Stephanie due to Alex’s inability to wow big shot Yuri.

Days spoilers say Alex is terminated from Titan on DOOL’s May 12 episode after his epic fail. When Maggie is updated about Alex’s horrible performance Stephanie tries to rescue Alex during the week of May 15-19. Afterward Alex needs a shoulder to cry on and Stephanie comes through for him!

