Dawn French hilariously attempts to trick Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter

Oh, how we wish we had the wit of The Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French, who tried to fool Channing Tatum into becoming her son-in-law on this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Appearing on the popular BBC talk show to promote her new tour, Dawn French Is A Huge T***, the comedian decided to deploy the trick while the Magic Mike actor was being interviewed virtually.

Referring to him as ‘Tanning Chatum’, French introduced herself as being “from the 80s and I’m a goer”.

“After these last couple of years that we’ve had, where we’ve all been locked up and it’s been so dim and grim, do you feel like you should take more risks and maybe be a bit more spontaneous and just say yes to things in life without even really thinking about it?

“Like if I asked you something now would you say, ‘yes Dawn, I will’?”

Clearly curious about where the conversation was going, Tatum replied: “I feel like I’m walking into something here but you know what, yes Dawn, I will.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Sporting her usual wide grin, French continued: “Well, I have to tell you then, Tanning Chatum, that you just agreed to marry my daughter.

“You’re my son in law now!”

Tatum ran with the joke in response, saying, “it will be real convenient”.

French’s appearance on the show has since been praised online, with many Twitter users enjoying her mispronunciation of Tanning – sorry, Channing’s – name:

Tatum was on the show to talk about the third film in the hit stripper series, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which he said he made with the goal of creating “the Super Bowl of stripper movies”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the rankings.