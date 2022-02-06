David Lynch Joins Cast of Steven Spielberg’s Movie Based on His Childhood

David Lynch has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmens,” the film that’s loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Details about Lynch’s role are being kept under wraps as a closely guarded secret.

“The Fabelmans,” from Amblin Entertainment, will hit theaters wide on November 23, 2022.

The film stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle. Also in the supporting cast for the film are Chloe East, Oakes Fegley, Isabelle Kusman, Julia Butters and Sam Rechner.

Spielberg co-wrote the script alongside Tony Kushner. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but this is the first time in 20 years that Spielberg has shared a writing credit on a film since “A.I.: Artificial Intelligence.” Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing.

“The Fabelmans” will open alongside another untitled Disney animated film that’s on the release slate for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Last Thanksgiving saw strong numbers for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in its second week and was headlined by Disney’s animated “Encanto,” which brought in $40.3 million. However, last year’s Thanksgiving was down 45% from the same weekend in 2019, despite other big releases like “House of Gucci” and “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.”

