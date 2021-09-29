Dash Cam Footage of Female Motorists’ Overtaking Feud Outside Hospital

Shocking dash-cam footage shows the moment a woman jumped out of her car and punched another driver after the pair tried to enter a lane at the same time.

Another driver stood back and observed the strange dispute between a SEAT Leon in silver and a Ford in blue on Dudley Road, Birmingham.

The cars are seen jockeying for positions on the road before the SEAT driver attempted overtaking the Ford, which set off a frenetic attack on September 22.

The woman driver was recorded as she hopped out of her Ford in the rain and marched over to the other car to punch the driver through the open window of her car, reports Birmingham Live.

The driver of Ford then continued to shout and gesticulate at the other driver, also a woman, although the audio was not picked up.

The incident escalated and more words were exchanged. Finally, the Ford driver grabbed the keys of the SEAT driver before returning to her car to drive away.

The SEAT driver was then forced to take her keys off the pavement and return to her car to drive away.

The incident occurred on the A457, near Birmingham City Hospital.

In the last few months, there have been numerous terrifying incidents that were captured on dashcam video.

According to the West Midlands Police, there was no incident in that area at that time.