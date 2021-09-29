Noah ‘breaks up’ with Abigail ,’ while Serena ‘hooks up’ with Joe on EPISODE ten of Bachelor in Paradise

EPISODE ten of Bachelor in Paradise — which was an extra special, extra long-running show — ended with Noah appearing to “break up” with Abigail because she was “not his person.”
As prom came to a close, Noah told Abigail: “There’s been sort of a conflict between what I feel and what I think I should do after paradise and this whole experience.
“We’ve been the most fun, unbothered couple on this beach. … I’m starting to form genuine feelings for you.”
He ultimately told her he worries that “deep down” he’s not with the right person.
“My entire paradise is Noah. I don’t know why Noah picked tonight to have this conversation,” Afterward, Abigail shared his thoughts with the camera.
Meanwhile, Serena “fell in love” with Joe and the pair won Paradise Prom King and Queen.
The episode lasted three hours. It featured a Paradise Prom episode, where contestants took one another to an 80s themed Prom.
The episode was hosted by Wells Adams, a fan favorite bartender.
JOE AND SERENA WIN PROM KING AND QUEEN
The couple was crowned at the end of the three-hour running show.
ABIGAIL WALKS AWAY
"My entire paradise is Noah. I don't know why Noah picked tonight to have this conversation," Abigail told the camera as she was seen walking away.
Noah tried to follow her, but she was too distracted to continue.
Noah tried to follow her, but she was too distracted to continue.
ABIGAIL FEELS ‘BLINDSIDED’
Abigail said she felt “blindsided” after Noah opened up about how he’s unsure if she was “his person.”
“It’s just going to hurt more every time you say it,” she told Noah.
PROM AWARDS
The Biggest Flirt was awarded to Kenny.
Maurissa was awarded the Best Kisser award.
Abigail was voted the couple who would live happily forever after Noah.
Joe and Serena were elected Paradise Prom Queen and King.
TIA FEELS LEFT OUT
Tia felt left out at the prom and then Aaron requested to talk with her.
Aaron kissed Tia and then gave her a corsage.
Chelsea thought Aaron’s actions were “rude and disrespectful.”
TIME FOR PROM
As the group prepared for prom, Aaron said: “I haven’t been to prom before. Nor have I been to the 80s. …But I’m here for it.”
“I’m really excited about this prom,” Joe said.
Anna, who said she’s “not interested in anyone else,” revealed she was excited to spend time with James at the prom.
But Tia wasn’t looking forward to the event because “the one guy” that she liked is going with Anna.
SPIRITUAL CEREMONY
Following Kenny and Mira’s spiritual ceremony, Mari admitted that she “didn’t necessarily plan to be engaged at the end of this” but feels it could happen.
Kenny felt they were now on the right page in their relationship.
KENNY OPENS UP TO MARI
“Why I’m falling in love with you. I feel like we have some sort of connection,” Kenny told Mari.
“I can’t fully explain it. It’s just there.”
MCKENNA FEELS EMBARRASSED
“I just want to go home. I don’t want to be here anymore,” McKenna said after Aaron said no to a date with her.
She was spotted crying on the beach until Ed walked up to her and said he’d be willing to go on a date.
They held hands as they walked down the beach.
MCKENNA INVITES AARON ON A DATE
“I wanted to come in here and be open-minded and just see what happens, Mykenna told Aaron.
McKenna told the camera: “I can definitely work with this.”
She then invited him on a date and he replied: “Let’s go chat.”
But Aaron explained that he won’t be able to go on a date with her.
“It’s nothing you did at all,” Aaron told her before walking away.
ANNA AND JAMES KISS IN POOL
Following their date with snakes, cinnamon sugar, and chocolate, the pair were spotted kissing in a pool.
SNAKES BROUGHT TO ANNA AND JAMES’ DATE
Anna and James each had a snake put on top of their body during their massage.
“You know, even with the snakes… this is a first date I’ll never forget,” James said afterward.
ANNA AND JAMES GO ON A DATE
Anna invited James on a date and he accepted.
They thought they were going to get a couple’s massage but they were told to cover themselves in cinnamon sugar and chocolate, which Anna likened to being a “human churro.”
‘I WANTED TO MEET HER’
After a day of fighting with nemesis Aaron Clancy over their mutual love interest, Chelsea Vaughn, Ivan Hall found himself in even more hot water for his secret fling.
At the beginning of tonight’s rose ceremony, Ivan stood in front of the group to admit that he had made a “giant mistake.”
He explained: “Last night I spent time with Alexa at the hotel… I thought I was going home and I wanted to meet her.
“The one person I wanted to meet here was Alexa. I went around the system last night to meet Alexa because I wanted to actually see if there was a connection there and I’m sorry to let you down.”
Ivan admitted that he spent “at least a few hours” together during their late-night rendezvous.
NEW GUEST HOST
The celebrity guest host is Wells Adams.
“The guys have the roses this week, which means more ladies will be coming in,” Well’s told everyone.
“Go on dates, make-out with people,” he urged.
WHO GOT SENT HOME DURING THE ROSE CEREMONY?
The following men got sent home during the rose ceremony:
1. DeMar Jackson
2. Dr. Joe Park
3. Blake Monar
NATASHA GIVES ED A ROSE
“I think that Ed is worth fighting for at this point,” Natasha told the camera.
CHELSEA GIVES AARON A ROSE
Chelsea said she still feels there is “potential” between her and Aaron and gave him a rose, which he accepted.
IVAN SENDS HIMSELF HOME BEFORE ROSE CEREMONY
Ivan sent himself home before the rose ceremony after he admitted to meeting a girl who hasn’t arrived on the show.
IVAN ‘MADE A MISTAKE’
“Love makes you do weird crazy things and I made a mistake. A big giant mistake,” Ivan said.
He told the camera: “I don’t want to hurt anybody. My heart wants to love.”