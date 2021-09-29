Noah ‘breaks up’ with Abigail ,’ while Serena ‘hooks up’ with Joe on EPISODE ten of Bachelor in Paradise

EPISODE ten of Bachelor in Paradise — which was an extra special, extra long-running show — ended with Noah appearing to “break up” with Abigail because she was “not his person.”

As prom came to a close, Noah told Abigail: “There’s been sort of a conflict between what I feel and what I think I should do after paradise and this whole experience.

“We’ve been the most fun, unbothered couple on this beach. … I’m starting to form genuine feelings for you.”

He ultimately told her he worries that “deep down” he’s not with the right person.

“My entire paradise is Noah. I don’t know why Noah picked tonight to have this conversation,” Afterward, Abigail shared his thoughts with the camera.

Meanwhile, Serena “fell in love” with Joe and the pair won Paradise Prom King and Queen.

The episode lasted three hours. It featured a Paradise Prom episode, where contestants took one another to an 80s themed Prom.

The episode was hosted by Wells Adams, a fan favorite bartender.

