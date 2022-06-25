Danny DeVito has the perfect response to US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

Comedian Danny DeVito had the perfect response to the US Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v Wade decision on Friday (24 June).

On Friday afternoon, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor took to his Twitter to share this simple response to the ruling: “Supreme Court my a**.”

People took to the comments of DeVito’s post to thank him for his sentiments about the issue.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One wrote: “I know there’s a lot going on in the country right now, but I glad to see Danny DeVito can still be our shining light in this dark time.”

“The only political commentary I’ll be accepting today,” another added.’

A third wrote: “For real. Can’t believe we keep going backwards in history f**k this.”

Someone else, who referenced the ruling that “states can’t regulate guns” added: “

“The Supreme Court just said yesterday that states can’t regulate guns. So they say states can’t regulate guns, but they can regulate women’s bodies.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court released its ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson, which made the right to an abortion unconstitutional, therefore reversing the decision in the Roe v Wade case.

In May, a draft opinion from the Court in February was leaked and revealed the Court’s intention to overturn the right to an abortion. This prompted waves of backlash from people.

In the 6-3 majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the abortion procedure “presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views.”

According to the Guttmacher Institute, research estimates that 26 states will outlaw or severely restrict the abortion procedure.

States such as Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, and South Carolina all have six-week abortion bans that are likely to go into effect soon.

Elsewhere, the bans are expected to send many people to other states like New York and California— where abortion is still allowed.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the rankings.