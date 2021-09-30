Daniel Craig Quit Bond Role To Save ‘Shaky Marriage’ To Rachel Weisz?

Did Daniel Craig give up his role as James Bond to save his marriage to Rachel Weisz? According to one tabloid, the Bond actor was close to divorce with Weisz when he decided not to continue the Bond franchise. Let’s take a look at the rumor.

Daniel Craig Left Bond To Save ‘Shaky Marriage’?

This week, the National Enquirer report claims to know the real reason Daniel Craig bailed on his iconic James Bond role. Apparently, Craig decided to leave the franchise to salvage his “shaky” ten-year marriage to actress Rachel Weisz. An insider explains, “They’ve had issues dating back years, but things are a lot smoother now and Daniel’s determined to keep it that way.”

The source goes on, “Both of them still have projects in the works, but Daniel’s will be a lot less demanding than Bond. He’ll have gaps where they can travel and redefine their romance.” The insider suggests the couple’s relationship was at its lowest point back in 2017 when both Craig and Weisz were filming movies in different parts of the world. “Word is they came close to throwing in the towel. Daniel clearly doesn’t want a repeat of that happening again,” These are the tipster’s dishes.

“There are still whispers Bond producer Barbara Broccoli will make him an offer he won’t be able to refuse to stay on. But Daniel’s insisting he’s done with 007 — and it’s for the sake of his family as much as anything,” The snitch ends. According to the report Craig wants to be Bond, but is willing to give it up for his wife.

Daniel Craig Wants to Avoid Divorce

While we can’t say Daniel Craig’s family didn’t play a part in his decision to leave the Bond franchise, we’re sure he didn’t give it up because his wife was going to leave him. First of all, it’s hard to believe this “insider” is anyone close to the family. Craig and Weisz are so notoriously private about their family that the public still doesn’t know the name of their daughter.

Furthermore, Craig’s exit from the franchise was a long time coming. Craig has played the part for 15 years — longer than any other actor has had the role. And after the fourth Bond film, Spectre, finished filming, Craig said he’d rather smash the glass he was drinking from and slash his wrists than make another Bond film. And after sustaining some pretty serious injuries while filming — his body would have to agree with that decision.

“I was never going to do one again,” Craig told GQ. “I was like, ‘Is this work really genuinely worth this, to go through this, this whole thing?’ And I didn’t feel… I felt physically really low. So the prospect of doing another movie was just like, it was off the cards. And that’s why it has been five years.” Of course, after Spectre fell flat with film critics, Craig decided to reprise the role to give his Bond a proper send-off.

And when explaining his motivations for leaving, Craig said, “I don’t know what it is, maybe having another kid, maybe just being older. But all of these things, I was just like, you know, [expletive] it. There are other things that are more important.” So, clearly, Craig’s decision was multi-faceted and wasn’t just to “save his marriage” as the tabloid alleged.

The Tabloid On Celebrities Saving Their Marriages

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has wrongly suggested a celebrity was trying to “save” their marriage. The tabloid reported earlier this year that Meghan markle was trying to save Prince Harry’s marriage by becoming pregnant. Reese Witherspoon, according to the tabloid, was trying to save her marriage. The tabloid also reported that Carrie Underwood hoped her Las Vegas residency would save their marriage. Since all of these couples were doing just fine, it’s clear the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to celebrity marriages.