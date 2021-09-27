Dancing with the Stars WWE Miz And Witney Carson Debut Looks Quite Promising!

The Miz made his Dancing with the Stars Debut with his pro dancing partner Witney Carson, and there’s a chance the duo could win the competition. The WWE Superstar and Carson danced the Cha Cha to the BTS song “Butter” and earned 24 out of 40 scores. It’s not the highest score of the night, but The Miz and Carson should be able to move on to the next round.

“Last night was Awesome,” The Miz wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m still grinning ear to ear. If you would’ve told me 12 days ago when I first started this show that I would be praised by professional ballroom judges while millions watch at home for doing the Cha Cha I would’ve laughed and thought yeah right.  My dance pro [Witney Carson] locked me in and took the time to teach as well as being incredibly patient with a guy who learned how to dance from watching music videos on MTV in the 80s. When I couldn’t get a move she would figure out different drills to make sure I got it.” Here’s a look at fans reacting to The Miz’s Dancing with the Stars performance.

Another person wrote: “Watching last night’s Dancing With The Stars on my lunch break and I have never been attracted to The Miz in my life until just now good lord. Swivel those hips baybeee.”

One Twitter user wrote: “He’s actually pretty good which makes sense considering how much of wrestling is basically choreography and taking care of the other person with how your body moves. Should be a good long season for The Miz, but hopefully he wins!”

A fan tweeted: “The Miz’s first dance was really awesome and so entertaining! Great song choice, awesome moves, amazing staging, beautiful partner. It had everything right! I believe in u [Miz], let’s go!

One person noted: “I have a feeling that the Miz is gonna eat Nikki Bella up on dwts…the way he was throwing a— tells me so.”

“The Miz is definitely a performer and is definitely gonna be a fan favorite,” one fan said. “I can see him in the top 5 because he has the stage presence, charisma, entertaining, and he’s funny as heck!!

And this fan wrote: “I’m actually pleasantly surprised at how entertaining The Miz’s first dance is. It’s a good effort in terms of dance steps combined w/ his personality.”

