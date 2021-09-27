American Underdog: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Zachary Levi Movie

American Underdog: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Zachary Levi Movie
By Tom O'Brien
American Underdog: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Zachary Levi Movie

The American Underdog Cast Includes Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin And Dennis Quaid

Stepping in to take on the role of Kurt Warner in the American Underdog cast is star of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Zachary Levi, who will play the quarterback from his college days and into the height of his NFL career (though I suspect they won’t recreate the brutal hit on Warner by the New Orleans Saints in the final game of his career). Academy Award-winning actress Anna Paquin will be playing Kurt’s longtime wife and biggest ally, Brenda Warner. Dennis Quaid, who previously appeared in the real-life sports movie The Rookie, will step in to take on the role of former St. Louis Rams coach Dick Vermeil, who helped lead the team to their only Super Bowl victory.

Other members of the American Underdog cast include Cindy Hogan, Ser’Darius Blain, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, and Chance Kelly, who will all be playing key figures from Kurt Warner’s remarkable life on and off the field.

