Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Fans are Convinced that a Spice Girl Will Join!

Before the season premiere Monday, Sept. 20 Dancing with the StarsThe Instagram account used emojis for tease purposes, posting one post describing a Capricorn celeb with the microphone and pepper. “You definitely wannabe watching out for this celeb, “The caption was added to the post. “She’s bringing the fire and spice to the #DWTS ballroom. Can you guess based on these clues?”

Based on the emojis, and the reference “Wannabe”The caption stated that Sporty Spice was believed to be in the ballroom. Most comments included her name as their guess. “Melanie C from the Spice Girls!!!!”One person wrote, and another commented. “Def Mel c – sporty spice!!!!!!”

Fans will have to wait until Wednesday to find out if they are correct. DWTSTwo contestants from celebrity shows were revealed already! YouTube star Dance momsJoJo Siwa, alum, will compete in this year’s first same-sex couple competition. Suni Lee, Olympic gymnast, will be competing with her male partner. While Kenya Moore, Matt James, and Olivia Jade Giannulli are all rumored to be appearing this season, nothing has been confirmed.

Pros Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold and Cheryl Burke will be making their return to the ballroom following a year away from their pregnancies. Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke and Daniella Karagach are competing for the female pros’ title. Jenna Johnson and Sharna Burgess are also in the mix. The male pros are Artem Chigvintsev and Brandon Armstrong. Chigvintsev, along with celebrity partner Kaitlyn Brristowe, will attempt to win a consecutive two-year streak. The complete cast announcement can be found here Good Morning AmericaOn Wednesday, Sept. 8th, tune in to the Season 30 premiere Dancing with the Stars Monday, September 20, 2008 at 8:20 p.m. ET on ABC