Dancing With the Stars’ Cody Rigsby Tests Positive for COVID-19

Cody Rigsby is hanging up his spin shoes—for now, at least.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Peloton instructor and Dancing With the Stars contestant shared that he recently tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post he said that he’s fully vaccinated but contracted coronavirus for the second time this year.

“I have really mild symptoms: Congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough,” Cody said. “But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and antibodies working—we’re super grateful for that.”

Regarding his participation on the ABC show, Cody said it’s still up in the air: “We’re still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient with that answer.”

In his captioned, Cody noted that he will “be taking a break” from work, adding, “I appreciate all your support and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready.”

Prior to this week, Body was paired with dance pro Cheryl Burke. However, on Sept. 26, she shared that she’d received a positive test and that her condition was becoming “progressively worse.”