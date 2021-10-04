Daman Lewis Leaves Billions After 5 Seasons

Damian Lewis has left Showtime’s Billions.

With his very rich Bobby Axelrod on the run in Switzerland from the legal claws of Paul Giamatti’s Empire State Attorney General, Emmy winner ended his five season run on the Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin created high finance drama with a smile tonight.

Or as Lewis’s Axelrod said to rival billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll), who now owns all his companies: “So this is what it is to lose.”

Returning for the second half of its latest season, the renewed for a sixth cycle series, on September 5 after a pandemic shutdown, Billions enlarged the battle between Lewis’s Axelrod and Giamatti’s Chuck Rhodes to include former House of Cards star Stoll in a very unholy trinity.

Also starrting Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn, Billions’ Season 5 finale lifted a little bit of real life escape with Axelrod’s Jeanane Garafolo will guest star as Winslow, the hip owner of a legal cannabis corp.

MORE