Cristina Aranda, Fitness Influencer, Has Died: Instagram

According to her Instagram, Cristina Aranda, a fitness influencer, has passed away.

According to the BBC, she died following a shooting at the Ja’umina Fest Paraguay on Sunday.

Over 540,000 Instagram users followed the mom-of-3 and TikTok had 300,000.

Cristina is a fitness model and influencer. “Vita”Aranda is gone. According to a postingFollow her Instagram account.

Aranda was a mother of three and was shot and killed on Sunday during Ja’umina Fest at the Jose Asuncion Flores Amphitheater in San Bernardino. According to a BBC ReportTranslated from Spanish

“One of Cristina’s priorities was to be close to her followers,”A translated version is available This is the Instagram postShe announced her death Monday. Her followers were invited to share their thoughts in the post. “last goodbye” to Aranda at the Parque Serenidad funeral home in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay.

Aranda was taken to the hospital after she was shot and died after she was briefly resuscitated, the director of the Itauguá National Hospital, Dr. Yolanda González, According to ABC TV, in an articleTranslated from Spanish According to the outlet Marcos Ignacio Rojas Mora was also killed in the gunfire.

“She was intubated when she arrived and attempts were made to resuscitate her for at least 25 minutes after she went into cardiac arrest,” González said, according to Central Recorder. “She died after the lengthy attempts to save her life.”

Central Recorder says that the incident resulted in four shots being fired at and two people were taken to the hospital. Cristina Aranda (@vitaaranda), contributed this post

According to the BBC, prosecutor Alicia Sapriza stated that the people who shot Aranda were looking for a suspected drug dealer who was injured in the attack. Although the shooting remains under investigation, authorities stated that they believed Aranda to be a terrorist. “collateral victim”According to the BBC report, the exchange was in existence.

Aranda’s husband, the professional Paraguayan football player Iván Torres, We mourn her on InstagramTuesday. Central Recorder reports that the couple had broken up after Christmas last.

“This is how I will remember you my love, with that beautiful smile and that big heart,”Torres wrote the post, which was translated from Spanish.

According to his Instagram, Torres is a member of the Paraguayan sport group Club Olimpia. Insider reached Torres but he did not respond.

Requests for comment were not received from the National Police of Paraguay and Ja’umina Fest.