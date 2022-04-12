Criminal Minds’ Kirsten Vangsness Is Harkening Back To Her Penelope Roots With Pink Hair Now, And I’m Kinda Obsessed

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over two years since we said goodbye to the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit on CBS’ Criminal Minds. The procedural ran for 15 seasons, and one of the best things to come out of the show was the BAU’s technical analysis and communications liaison Penelope Garcia, played by Kirsten Vangsness. The character is known for her usually eccentric attitude and bright colors, and had some different hair shades throughout the series. Now Vangsness is starting to look like her Criminal Minds character once again, sporting a new pink hairdo.

Kirsten Vangsness showed off her new pink hairdo in a Twitter post while promoting a friend’s performance at the Pasadena Playhouse. The actress’ usually blonde look was overshadowed by more color, and it was almost like Garcia was back in our lives:

To repeat (with proper triple checked Twitter handles because dyslexia is real) me & @WeltonPitchford went to see Art Genius @HollandTaylor @PasPlayhouse and she was GLORIOUS. It takes one helluva broad to create and perform a show about one helluva broad. pic.twitter.com/DzcHLIpplNApril 4, 2022 See more

Seeing Kirsten Vangsness with Garcia-like hair brings back a big nostalgia wave. While Garcia did mostly sport a blonde look on Criminal Minds, she also managed to rock other looks of different colors such as red, pink, black, and orange. This pink look might be my favorite of hers yet.

This recent Criminal Minds nostalgia comes at a time when the CBS procedural may find new life. Despite it previously looking like the revival had lost hope, the project is moving forward at Paramount+. Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, and Aisha Tyler have reportedly agreed to reprise their BAU roles. Perhaps Vangsness’ new look will be one of Garcia’s revival looks?

Penelope Garcia was arguably one of the best parts of Criminal Minds because of her dynamic with the rest of the team, her comedic timing, and her brightness in the darkest of moments, whether it’d be her personality, her desk, her incredibly colorful outfits, or her hair. It’s fitting that Kirsten Vangsness would again shed some light into our seemingly-dark world, and I am again obsessed.

Criminal Minds may be over, but it seems like the show will never be over for Vangsness. While the hair color similarity may not be intentional, she has still shown her love for the series that she called home for 15 years. She’s always celebrating her former co-stars’ birthdays and posting throwback pictures.

I’m curious to see if Vangsness will sport any other unconventional hairstyles in the near future, but right now, she is rocking that pink hair. Now all I need is for her to wear a brightly colored and eccentric outfit to complete the Penelope Garcia look, and my life will be complete. Maybe we can get it in the revival?

Even if we don’t get Garcia back any time soon, all 15 seasons are streaming for fans with a Paramount+ subscription.