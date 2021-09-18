Creative owner makes fully furnished living room for dogs with TV, bar cart and sofas

A dad of three sausage dogs has built them their own living room to relax in, complete with soft furnishings and a 24” TV.

The miniature den is perfect for Dachshunds Peaches and Mitzi, as well as Challah and Challah.

TikTok user @ bam12008 shared his creation in a video that hit more than 2.7 million views and over 172k likes.

Each dog gets their own sofa, in yellow, blue, or grey. Dogs can see colours due to their yellow-blue dichromatic vision.

There are also paintings and prints hung in frames at a wiener dog height, as well as lamps, rugs and an impressive bar cart.

The bar cart, which is actually a bathroom organizer that has been spray painted gold and adorned with miniature whisky glasses and alcohol bottles, is actually an elaborate bar cart.

His videos capture impressive attention to detail, including their 24” TV on which the trio of dogs have been seen watching Schitt’s Creek.

Whilst the creator didn’t want his dogs’ room to be part of his own living room, saying that would be ‘tacky’, he’s since shown off his own living room, which inspired the decor for his dogs’ digs.

Over 26 million people have viewed the account and 4.5million likes it. Users were envious of their Pinterest-perfect den.





Join our brand new sister website TeamDogs today! You can upload a photo of your dog to our Top Dogs feed, and you can also share your advice.

One said: “The moment you realise that these dogs have a nicer living room than you do.”

Another said: “I absolutely love this, so now I need to figure out what teenagers need to move out so the dogs can have a room.”

“Possibly the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” a third person said.

Others suggested adding to the space from hanging low-hung chandeliers to a miniature Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season.

These dogs live a full and happy life.