Courtney Waldrop’s Sextuplets Are Out Of Control Seeing Mommy and Daddy’s New Bed

Courtney Waldrop admitted to Sweet Home Sextuplets fans that six of her children are OUT OF CONTROL with her latest Instagram update. The nine-year-old mother shared a video with six crazy and wild children. How could the Waldrop sextuplets be so crazy? Continue reading to find out all about it.

Courtney Waldrop and Eric finally get a real bed

Courtney Waldrop and her husband Eric are FINALLY off of the floor and sleeping in a real bed. Eric broke the bed as they drove to their home. But, that didn’t stop them from getting it inside and getting it set up. Courtney told Sweet Home Sextuplets fans she had been sleeping with her husband on the floor for three years. They were due for a bed.





Sweet Home Sextuplets: 6 Waldrop children out of control

Courtney Waldrop shared a video featuring all six of the younger Waldrop children wildly racing toward mommy and daddy’s new bed. She joked that six children would be a better way to get into a bed than having them race around. Sweet Home Sextuplets fans admit the kids looked a bit wild and out of control as they raced toward the new bed.

When you get a new bed in the house you’ve gotta break it in right with a good jumping party with six 3 year olds!!”

One big question fans had for Courtney and Eric was simple: How big was this bed? Their six children are only three years old. Are there enough beds for all of these tiny ones to share a bed with their mommy or daddy? Courtney Waldrop assured fans that, while the bed appears small in the photographs, it is actually quite large. It is spacious!





Sweet Home Sextuplets fans also know Eric Waldrop spent some time under the bed. He stated that he wanted more support for his weight and needed to have the frame support him. However, it is assumed that the support stops the Waldrop sextuplets from jumping on it.

Courtney Waldrop is so excited to share this video of her kids going wild and crazy. Or, do you think the kids should be taught not to jump on mommy and daddy’s bed? Leave us your comments. Keep checking back for the latest news about the Waldrop family.