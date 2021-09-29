Bachelor’s Clare Crawley Shares She Was Abused By a “Predator” Priest

“It really got to me,” she said in an Instagram video. “I held it in and tried to be strong for so long. I am a strong person, but I tried to be that for so long that I didn’t share a lot of my struggles with anxiety… because I never wanted to be like, ‘Poor me, poor me’ or the victim of anything.”

Crawley said she was working on improving her “mindset” by watching the documentary Heal and practicing gratitude every day.

“There’s been days where it’s hard searching for gratitude,” She elaborated. “You just want to curl into a ball and cry sometimes and not get out of bed, which has been some days for me for sure. But the days that I practice gratitude, I get out of bed.”

Last year, she told former host Chris Harrison that the key to being a strong woman is to “believe in yourself and know what you stand for,” and it seems she’s taking that to heart.