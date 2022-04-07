Couple’s Bet on Creating 10-Foot Lego Tower at Home Goes Viral

Jessica Cook and her kids were playing with Legos when her husband decided to make her a bet.

Lucas Cook and his nephew bet Jessica $200 that she couldn’t make a tower that reached the ceiling.

Jessica told Insider it took about six hours, but she and her kids were able to build the tower.

Jessica Cook and her two kids were building a tower with Legos while her husband, Lucas, was getting ready to head out to a concert with some friends and family.

Before he left, Lucas told Jessica that he bet $100 she couldn’t make the tower reach the ceiling. His nephew joined the bet with another $100, for a total of $200. On March 26, Cook shared her journey to fulfilling the bet in a TikTok video that went viral. It had over 6 million views at the time of writing.

Cook shared in the video that the one rule her husband had was that the tower needed to wedge perfectly from the floor to the ceiling without leaning on anything.

“It’s a matter of principle and pride at this point,” she said in the video about wanting to finish the tower after several hours of working on it.

Cook told Insider that in the end, it took her about six hours to complete the tower, and it was 10 feet tall. She also said that her kids helped her pick out the perfect Lego pieces.

“We were all just sitting on the floor with a giant pile of Legos. I started building this tall tower just mindlessly doing it to sit there and be active with my kids,” she said. “I was completely shocked when it was done and so relieved it was over.”

Cook added that she has no idea how many Legos she used to complete the tower, but her strategy was to build it in three separate pieces. She told Insider that she used a two-step ladder in order to stack the pieces on top of each other.

"I had my kids hold the base while I put on the other pieces so it wouldn't fall," she said.

As soon as she finished building the tower, Cook sent pictures to her husband and nephew. It turned out to be the best move, she said, because their dog knocked it over before her husband and his nephew could see it in person.





Cook told Insider the Lego tower was about 10 feet tall.





In the end, Cook’s husband was shocked that she was able to finish it before they even made it back from their concert. Cook told Insider that although she didn’t get the $200, her husband is paying for a hair appointment instead. She also said that she wouldn’t collect her nephew’s money because he just purchased a house and needed all the money he could get.

“I just wanted to make sure I didn’t walk away empty-handed. I needed something,” she said.

Since the initial TikTok has gone viral, Cook posted another video explaining that she was OK with not getting the money because the hair appointment was going to cost more than $200. The video had over 600,000 views at the time of writing.

Cook told Insider since posting several follow-up TikTok videos about the bet, she’s gotten a lot of mixed reactions. Some people commented that it wasn’t “fair” and “controlling” that her husband didn’t pay up.

“I explained that it’s not controlling. It’s about respect and that’s how our relationship works,” she said. “We ask each other permission before spending a lot of money out of respect for the financial goals we have in life.”