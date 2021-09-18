Cops searching ‘vast’ reserve for ‘hiding’ Brian after Gabby’s family slam him

COPS are scouring a ‘vast’ reserve in the Sarasota County as they desperately search for Gabby Peitro’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

The 23-year-old, who has been named as a “person of interest” in Gabby’s disappearance – has not been seen since Tuesday.

And today authorities believe that may be located in the Mabry Carlton Reserve – a 24,565-acre wildlife habitat in Sarasota County.

At 10:36am EST on Saturday morning the Port Police tweeted: “The North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners are currently conducting a search (of the reserve)”

“His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week. More details when available.”

They confirmed that are using dogs using clothing taken from Laundrie’s home in order to help a team of dogs track him down over the “vast area.”

Cops had began the search on Friday night after they exited the swarmed home of Laundrie’s parents in North Port, Florida where the 23-year-old was believed to be residing.

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told the New York Post: “His family has reported that they have not seen Brian as of Tuesday.”

And earlier, Laundrie’s attorney said: “Be advised, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown.

“The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian.”

‘HIDING BOYFRIEND’

The update prompted accusations from Gabbie’s family that the Laindried was of “hiding.”

“All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing. He is hiding. Gabby is missing”, a statement released late Friday from the missing Long Island woman’s relatives read.

The police officers were seen going into the Laundrie family home as protesters stood outside yelling: “Justice for Gabby” and “Bring Gabby Home.”

One officer reportedly carried an evidence bag inside. Shortly after, the officers made their way outside and into a Ford Mustang convertible parked in the driveway, local journalist Brian Entin reported.

The officers reportedly left the Laundrie house without taking anyone.

MYSTERY DISAPPEARANCE

Laundrie’s disappearance comes after his 22-year-old fiance went missing on a cross-country road trip they took together over the summer.

Laundrie is believed have driven alone in Gabby’s Ford Transit van to Florida on Sept. 1, but Gabby was reported missing only weeks later.

Petito was last seen August 24th in Salt Lake City (UT), before heading to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming August 25, where she made one final call to her loved ones before planning a trip to Yellowstone National Park.

Petito left a message on her phone stating that she was experiencing poor signal in Yeosemtie (California) – though it is not clear if she sent the message.

NOT TALKING TO COPS

On Tuesday, Laundrie released a statement through his lawyer saying his family would remain “in the background” as the investigation unfolds.

“This is an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family,” The statement stated that.

“I have heard that Miss Petito has been located in Wyoming near Grand Teton National Park. The Laundrie family hopes that Miss Petito’s search is successful and that she is reunited with her family.

“On the advice of counsel the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

On Thursday, Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, spoke out on ABC’s GMA and said: “All I want is for her to come home safe and found.”

DAD’S TRAUMA

Gabby’s dad, Joe Petito, took to Instagram Friday night to reveal he just had a “break down.”

“I grab a bottle of whiskey, and took a walk in the rain. I cried, a lot. There’s a chance I won’t see her again. I won’t hear hear voice on New Years, or hug her on Christmas. I broke down,” he captioned a photo of his daughter.

“But then I stopped feeling sorry for myself and remembered there’s a job that’s not done. There’s a good chance we bring her home safe. So a picked myself, and I am going back to work. Don’t lose Hope.”

