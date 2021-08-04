Cooking With Paris Season 2: Release Date, Netflix Renewal, Episodes, & More

`In an attempt to convince and change the public opinion towards her image, Paris Hilton released the documentary, ‘This Is Paris’, about her personal struggle in life with never-before-heard stories. Despite mixed reviews from fans that consist of both Paris loyalists and despisers, the Hilton golden girl is back at it with a new series called ‘Cooking With Paris’.

Unlike her docuseries, Paris Hilton makes a grand entry as her usual flaunt self along with a seemingly uninterested pup in her own new reality tv cooking show, ‘Cooking With Paris’. Coming as no surprise, the show was certainly blessed with a string of guest appearances from the likes of Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Lele Pons, Nikki Glaser, and much more.

As ‘Cooking With Paris’ just made its series debut on Netflix on August 4, let us take a glance at everything we know about what might be in store for the businesswoman turned chef in season 2.

‘Cooking With Paris’ Season 2: Renewal Status

Netflix always has a habit of renewing its productions after knowing how well they perform over a certain period of time. Rarely have we seen Netflix renew shows for multiple seasons and that is not the case for the eccentric Paris cooking show.

Since it’s barely been days following the series premiere, it is too early for Netflix to announce the renewal of ‘Cooking With Paris’ season 2. As of now, fans can only wait and hope for the best.

‘Cooking With Paris’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date

In any case, the prospect for ‘Cooking With Paris’ getting renewed for season 2 is quite likely to happen owing to the peculiar fanbase that the American celebrity has. So if things were to go smooth, ‘Cooking With Paris’ could feature a release date somewhere in the second half of 2022.

‘Cooking With Paris’ Season 2: Episodes

The first season was released as a six-part cooking show that featured an array of bedazzling guests. Though there’s no official news on the future of the reality tv show, ‘Cooking With Paris’ season 2 might follow a similar of 6 episodes with new guests on each.