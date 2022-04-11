Common fruit helps burn stubborn fat within days WITHOUT going to the gym

A COMMON fruit could hold the secret to shifting stubborn fat, a study has found.

It could even give results within days without going to the gym and doing a full workout.

1 Blackcurrants, especially New Zealand ones, contain high levels of elements that help with weight loss Credit: Getty

Taking blackcurrant extract could aid weight loss along side just a half hour walk five days a week.

It could be particularly effective for people with more body fat on the legs, research found.

The berry supplement, a concentrated source of natural plant phytochemicals called anthocyanins, makes the body favour fat as fuel.

Researchers from the University of Chichester tested a group of recreationally active women during 30 minutes of brisk walking.

They set off on the ramble after taking 600mg New Zealand Blackcurrant extract, CurraNZ, for seven days.

Blackcurrants specifically from New Zealand are considered a “superfood”, with higher levels of anthocyanins.

The experts found the supplement helped increase fat burning by an average of 25 per cent.

In the women who really responded to the blackcurrant, researchers said they increased fat burning by up to 66 per cent.

People who had more fat on their legs saw a great effect than those who had a greater percentage of fat on their arms.

Researchers think this is due to adipocytes, fat cells, in the legs possibly contributing more to fat burning during exercise than in the arms or tummy.

This study showed women more than doubled their fat burning rates when compared to men undergoing the same exercise regime.

Women naturally have higher a greater reliance on fat as fuel compared to men, which is further boosted with blackcurrant.

Mark Willems, Professor of Exercise Physiology at the University of Chichester, says: “We can seriously start to think that a blackcurrant extract is a very useful supplement for bodyweight management, when used with exercise and a restricted diet.

“These latest results provide yet more evidence that New Zealand blackcurrant extract can deliver greater benefit to people who carry extra weight – particularly in the legs.

“You don’t have to go to the gym or undertake strenuous exercise for hours at a time – you can enjoy meaningful improvements during normal activities across the course of the day.

“This could be walking to the shop, gardening, or doing housework – any low-to-moderate intensity activity will fall into this category.

“Most of us do this for a few hours a day naturally – without breaking a sweat.”

Anthocyanins are a subclass of polyphenol that give fruit and vegetable their distinctive colouring, with over 500 identified in nature.

The anthocyanins found in blackcurrants have been found to be good at enhancing blood flow and fat burning.

Professor Willems added: “Even people who make all the correct dietary choices by eating lots of fruit and vegetables will still receive benefit from using this blackcurrant extract.

“We saw improvements in these individuals with high dietary anthocyanin intake, meaning a New Zealand blackcurrant extract delivers these additional health and exercise benefits even if you’re health conscious and are doing all the right things.”