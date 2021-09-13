Comedian Kate Quigley Opens Up About Overdose after being Hospitalized!

Comedy star Kate Quigley Follow us on Twitter She gave a status update on Saturday night for her fans. Quigley, who was found unresponsive in her Venice Beach apartment, was taken to an emergency room in Los Angeles. Three others — comedians Fuquan Johnson, 42, and Enrico Colangeli (Rico Angeli), 48, as well as 33-year-old Natalie Williamson — were pronounced dead at the scene. All four were believed to have died from drug overdoses due to cocaine laced fentanyl.

Quigley stated that she “finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper”And she expressed her gratitude to all who had reached out in the last week. “Thank you to everyone who reached out to me over the past week,”The comedian started. “I feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind messages and am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of friends, family, colleagues, and fans who have offered their support during this time; and to the team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors who saved my life.”

Good morning, guys. Upon being released from the hospital, I’ve finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper. This is my sincere gratitude.You are my greatest love. ♥ pic.twitter.com/n6cPPPWNyU — KᗩTE ᑫᑌIGᒪEY (@KateQFunny) September 11, 2021

Quigley, who was in a relationship with Darius Rucker earlier in the year, continued to express her grief over the loss of lives. “I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico, and Natalie,” Quigley stated. “Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings.”

“Fu was a generous, loving soul. He was hilarious, supportive, and incredibly authentic with the most infectious spirit. Rico was always filled with enthusiasm & Natalie was so kind and endearing,”Quigley wrote. “They each made an indelible mark on my life and the lives of their loved ones. I will miss them.”

“My heart goes out to their friends and family, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts,” She advised readers to continue reading, “tell your people that you love them every day. Stay safe. And please don’t take this life for granted. I did, and I never will again.”

Quigley briefly updated her fans through Fran Wyles, her mother. “Thank you everyone for your prayers and positivity. Kate is stable. She still isn’t lucid for more than a moment at a time,” Wyles wrote in A Sunday Facebook Post. “We are optimistic that she will recover (tho it won’t be quick). She is unable to post (contrary to reports) but we are hoping she might be able to tomorrow. Again, thank you.”