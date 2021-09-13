Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott unveils Movies with fan favorite stars at GAC!

Hallmark’s former CEO Bill Abbott is now the head of the new channel GAC. This channel promises family-friendly content, which will surely please Hallmark fans. The network has just revealed information about three titles that will leave Hallmark fans scrambling for ways to tune in.

These three titles feature some fan favorites. These include Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill. Sand Dollar Cove). Jessica Lowndes (Too Close For Christmas, Mix It Up in The Mediterranean). Susie Abromeit (Jessica Jones, Battle Los AngelesTorrance CoombsReign. Romance in The Air), Dewshane Williams (Defiance. One Winter Wedding), Rukiya Bernard (Christmas in Evergreen: The Bells Are Ringing. Van Helsing), and Tom Pickett (Five Star Christmas The 27-Hour Day

An Autumn Romance Kicks Off GAC Movies, Starring Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes

GAC’s An Autumn RomancePremieres on Saturday, October 23rd at 8 PM Eastern. Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes star in this movie. This movie is based on Jane Porter’s novel, The Tycoon’s Kiss.

What’s this movie all about? According to GAC Press release Taylor Harris (Lowndes), a Seattle-based librarian, suddenly quits her job. She travels to Montana with her brother Craig (Denn Andres), Feels the Beat) and his wife Christine (Moni Ogunsuyi, The Boys

Soon, she quickly finds herself immersed in her brother’s effort to save the Graff Hotel. Joel Sheenan (Murray), a tech tycoon, and Ray Dixon (Michael Brown) recently bought this local spot. Degrassi: Next Class

The town of Forest Ridge, Montana is split on Joel’s decision to turn the once quaint hotel into an upscale property for tourists. To protect the hotel’s charm and her brother’s place of employment, Taylor goes on a search to find a significant historical event that will qualify the hotel for landmark status and prevent the City Council from issuing permits for its renovation.

With the clock ticking, Taylor seizes on a photograph that has the potential to verify the property’s historical value while also providing an invaluable piece of personal history to the hotel’s new owner.

Christmas: Much Ado Written. Directed By Christmas Waltz, YRFavorite

Young and RestlessMichael Damian, a Hallmark alum, is now a writer and director. He was behind Hallmark’s number one Christmas Waltz. Hallmark originally created his first GAC movie back when Bill Abbott still was CEO. This is his first movie on the new network.

Christmas: Much AdoPremieres Saturday, October 30, 2008, at 8 PM Eastern. The movie stars Susie Abromeit, and Torrance Coombs.

In this new movie, Haley (Abromeit) is beloved in her community of Winterstone. Her acts of kindness are what make her famous. Those acts range from managing The Hope Chest to directing the children’s choir. Haley is also the daughter of one of Winterstone’s wealthiest residents Leona Lloyd (Jacinta Mulcahy, Brand New-U

Despite Haley’s down-to-earth demeanor, she is financially set as Leona’s only heir. Haley, however, fails to disclose this information to her new love interest Claud, a hopeless, artsy romantic.

Haley introduces Claud to herself “Haley Logan.”She also tells him that she was raised by a single, working mom. This small lie becomes a problem.

Claud and his crew just so happen to present Leona with an ad-pitch. That pitch includes a photo of Claud’s new girlfriend. Yes, Haley! Soon, secrets are exposed and relationships are shaken.

Yet, Christmas is near. This is the season for miracles.

Christmas Time is HereGAC Lineup: Third Movie

GAC has just announced the third movie. Christmas Time is Here. The premier will take place on Saturday, November 13th, at 8 PM Eastern. Dushane and Rukiya Bernard star in this movie, as well as Tom Pickett.

A successful small-town realtor is driven to close a major sale for Julian Parsons (Williams) on a new resort. She wants it to be done in time for Christmas.

There is one problem. No matter how many properties in Pine Valley Nia (Bernard) show Julian, he keeps coming back to the one resort that isn’t for sale. He wants the one that belongs to Nia’s widower dad, Patrick (Pickett).

Patrick would love to retire and sell the property. However, it’s Nia who cannot let go of memories of an idyllic time in life when her mom was still alive and very much a part of the resort.

Julian realizes Nia’s reluctance to sell the property, but it may not matter. Subsequently, Julian’s impatient boss has come to Pine Valley. He is determined to get the deal done before Christmas. At the risk of losing his job, Julian comes up with a magical plan for saving Nia’s family’s resort.

GAC hasn’t made any further announcements regarding future programming but it can be safely assumed that GAC will announce more original movies in the coming weeks. Jen Lilley is already starring in the new movie, Royally Wrapped Christmas. You might be in for more surprises!