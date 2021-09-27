Coldplay and BTS Expand Their ‘Universe’ With Two New Versions

Coldplay and BTS have shared two new versions of their recently released collaboration “My Universe,” including a stripped-back acoustic recording and the Supernova 7 mix, courtesy of Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman.

The new takes on “My Universe” follow the release of Coldplay and BTS’ Inside My Universe documentary. The 13-minute film follows both bands as they record their collaboration in Korea with insight from Chris Martin recounting how the union came to be.

“About 18 months ago, I got a message from somebody. They said, ‘BTS want to do a song with you,’ and I said, ‘How would that work?’ I didn’t understand how that could be possible,” Martin said. He went on to explain that he had previously written down the phrase “my universe” to use as a title later and found a home for it with BTS.

The song hasn’t been out for long, but the two bands had already toyed with performing the track in different formats prior to its new remix and acoustic version.

Over the weekend, Coldplay headlined Global Citizen Live from New York City while BTS performed from Seoul. For the first live performance of “My Universe,” Martin performed the track in English and Korean while visuals of BTS were projected onto the backdrop.