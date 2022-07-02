Cold showers could help obese people lose weight, study finds

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

COLD showers could help obese people lose weight, a study suggests.

Research found being in 4C temperatures improves metabolism — meaning TV Iceman Wim Hof, 63, may be on to something with his extreme dips.

Cold showers could help obese people lose weight, study finds

1

Cold showers could help obese people lose weight, study findsCredit: Getty – Contributor

Researchers fed mice a high-fat Western diet.

Some of the overweight rodents were exposed to around 4C while others were kept at a temperature where the body does not need to produce heat.

The boffins found being in the cold helped obesity-induced inflammation and imporoved the body’s use of blood glucose reducing blood sugar.

The mice’s weight dropped compared to those not in the cold.

Monkeypox cases jump by 14% with 1,235 detected as health chiefs issue warning
Urgent warning to gardeners as soil ‘increases risk of killer heart disease’

The Boston, US, study was published in Nature Metabolism journal.

Prof Yu-Hua Tseng said: “Cold exposure reduced inflammation and improved metabolism in obesity.”

Latest News

Previous articleBug hotel and electric vehicles among green developments at Wimbledon 2022

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact