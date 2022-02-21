Coffee Shop Workers Pitted Pete Davidson And Kanye West Against Each Other With Tip Jars In Viral TikTok

At this point, it seems almost everyone who has access to the Internet is aware of the feud between Kanye West and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. West has been coming for the comedian ( Civil War style ) due to his affection for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper even sent a truck full of roses to his ex’s home on Valentine’s Day . While Kardashian seems to have had enough (as she’s currently with Davidson, Starbucks employees are taking a poll from customers in a new viral TikTok video that features a clever tip jar.

People love weighing in on celebrity drama, and it looks like some Starbucks employees are taking advantage in a pretty interesting way. In a TikTok video, a customer showed off a tip jar, which prompts tippers to put their money on one of the two suitors and asks if they are Team Pete or Team Ye. You can see the video below, in which it’s pretty clear who the winner is shaping up to be:

While it was either a slow day at that Starbucks or just the beginning of the shift, Pete Davidson is the clear frontrunner in the poll. At this point, Kanye West only finds himself with a couple of dollars. Honestly, the results (at least at the time we can see in the video) are understandable, seeing as many have chastised West for his recent actions.

The 28-year-old comedian was first linked to Kim Kardashian back in October 2021, and it wasn’t until recently that he truly drew the ire of her ex. While he was amused with by situation initially, it’s reportedly escalated to the point where he may have some security concerns now.

Meanwhile, Kanye West hasn’t minced words regarding his feelings for his ex, as his posts have ranged from overly romantic to highly critical. Many aren’t sure what to make of his mixed messages as of late, but some have expressed concern. It’s worth noting that he suffers from bipolar disorder, a matter that his estranged spouse has spoken about in the past.

At the moment, the two stars are still in the midst of divorce proceedings, after the SKIMS founder filed around this time last year. By the end of 2021, she’d filed to be legally single, but Ye has now responded through recent legal documents, claiming that the petition would not be beneficial for both parties.

While the tip jar implemented by Starbucks employees may have been the source of some fun, it should be noted that this is sensitive ongoing situation happening between real people. There’s no telling how things pan out for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Pete Davidson, and one can imagine that fans will remain vigilant for further developments.