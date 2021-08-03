Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami Season 2 Release Date | Netflix Docuseries

Following in the footsteps of popular shows like ‘Narcos’ and ‘El Chapo’, Netflix has just released yet another real-life inspired drug story in the form of ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’. But unlike most shows, ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ is taken as a docuseries that depicts events from a third-person perspective on one of the largest drug cases in US history.

Based on events that occurred during the cocaine occupation in Southeastern Florida, ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ has no shortage of gun violence and drug abuse. Featuring interviews with actual witnesses and law enforcers who were close to the rampant high school dropouts turned drug overlords, ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ hides certain surprise elements that are sure to overwhelm viewers.

Though it’s just been recent since ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ made its premiere on Netflix, it is never too early to talk about a possible season 2 release. So here’s everything we know about ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ season 2.

Will there be a ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ season 2?

‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ was initially announced as a miniseries featuring 6 episodes that would tell the story of two notorious drug lords that smuggled millions of tons of cocaine into the US and their slow demise. As the first season covered most parts of the story, it is unlikely that we might get a ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ season 2.

However, nothing has been confirmed by Netflix who would eventually have the final say as to whether ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ will return for a second season or not.

‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ Season 2 Release Date:

Netflix is known to make decisions based on a show’s performance before announcing its official renewal or cancellation news. Since it’s only been a few days since ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ was released on August 4 on Netflix, it might take some time to know if we would get a second season.

If for some reason, Netflix decides that the show should go on, we can expect ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ season 2 to have a release date somewhere in late 2022 or early 2023.