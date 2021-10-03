Close Confidante Reveals How Meghan’s Life Is Still Impacted By Princess Diana

Royal reporter Andrew Morton wrote for Mail Online about a 16-year-old Meghan Markle, who was devastated by the news of Prince Diana’s tragic death. “She was always fascinated by the Royal Family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0,” according to Meghan’s childhood friend Ninaki Priddy, who Morton quoted. “Diana 2.0” or not, Meghan would have gotten along well with Diana, at least that’s what Prince Harry thinks.

“They’d be thick as thieves, without question,” Harry said in a BBC interview. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down –- you know, so excited for me.” Morton explained how the similarities between Diana and Meghan are uncanny. “Remember Diana’s first impressions of the Palace: ‘I couldn’t believe how cold everyone was; how I thought one thing but actually another thing was going on. The lies and the deceit’,” he wrote (via Mail Online).

Morton went on to explain how Meghan “felt a profound sense of isolation and loneliness during her first pregnancy, a feeling that she was somehow trapped in an unfriendly, unfamiliar and unforgiving new world.” The feeling was similar to Diana’s, who felt “like a captive in a Grimms’ fairy tale” after she started living in Buckingham Palace following her engagement to Prince Charles. Morton feels that the comparison between the two women is inevitable. “Both were and are controversial women who were agents of change in their own contrasting ways,” he wrote.