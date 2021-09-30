Cleaning fans rave over ‘magic’ £1 Tesco oven cleaner that makes grease slide off with no scrubbing

CLEANING your oven can be a chore and is not the nicest of tasks.

We often spend hours cleaning our ovens, covered in grease and grime.

2 A professional oven cleaning specialist has called this product ‘magic’ Credit: ovengleam1/TikTok

But, fear not, one TikTok user has revealed his go-to product for cleaning his filthy oven and has called it ‘magic’.

The Oven Guy, a professional oven cleaning specialist that has been cleaning ovens for five years posted his favourite product to his TikTok account, ‘Ovengleam1’.

This oven cleaner has the best feature?

It’s only £1 from Tesco!

The user posted the video with the caption ‘Magic Tesco oven cleaner’.

But, his favourite oven cleaning product is in fact a washing up liquid…

Yes, you read that correctly – a ‘magic’ washing up liquid!

This raved-about product is Tesco’s Eco Active Pomegranate washing up liquid.

It can cut through grease and grime quickly and is made of plant-based, nontoxic ingredients.

In the video, the man is mixing the washing-up liquid with water in a plastic water bottle.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

We see him spraying the mixture on his grease-covered oven, which looks like it needs some serious scrubbing.

You can see the grease and grime literally sliding off after just a couple of sprays.

It actually looks like magic…

We then see him wiping the oven with minimal effort, to reveal it sparkling clean.

We need to hurry up to Tesco.

Clearly the ‘life-saving’ Tesco bargain product has impressed numerous people as it has racked up over 125k views.

This video received 5,372 likes and 57 comments, as well as 378 shares.

One person said: “Omg…look at that.”

Another added: “Oh wow…I need this.”

A third commented: “I’m sprinting to Tesco and you can’t stop me.”

2 The grease drips off in seconds with this cleaning product Credit: ovengleam1/TikTok

Meanwhile, a mum claims we should be microwaving our kitchen sponges and shares the disgusting reason why.

Also, a woman cleaned a struggling woman’s mould-ridden home for FREE as she loves it so much – the before & after pics were shocking.