Christine McGuinness channeled Pamela Anderson with a red swimsuit.

CHRISTINE McGuinness turned the heat up after showing off her amazing figure in a hot swimsuit.

The 35-year-old TV star is on holiday in sunny Spain with her ex Paddy, and their two children.

7 Christine was stunning in her swimming costume by the pool

7 Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch Babe from Baywatch, was her inspiration. Rex

Christine looked red hot as she channelled Pamela Anderson in a sexy red swimsuit.

She showed off her excellent cleavage in the stunning one-piece.

The mum-of-three couldn’t resist giving her fans a look at her trim figure in her high-waisted number with a stylish cut-out pattern at the sides.

Christine wore Prada shades to finish her look.

In the early morning the model was wearing a bikini and sat on a flamingo inflatable in the swimming pool.

As she captioned her photo: “Lovely holiday with family”, she kept her fans updated on the status of their travels.

“Loads of you have asked how the kiddies got on (it’s their first trip abroad in 4 years, they don’t really enjoy travel or change) but with lots of prep and patience 😅 they done incredibly well and have absolutely loved it! 👏”

The mother is very happy.

Just yesterday Christine treated fans to more glam holiday snaps.

She wore a pair black and white sandals and a pair sunglasses.

She pulled a sensual pose while bracing against the wall.

Christine has shown her fans some of the swimwear she designed for her H-E.R clothing collection, launched by her and a close friend.

She was wearing a two-piece in bright colours with a triangle bra and spaghetti straps.

It seems Christine is focused on living her best life after her shock split from her TV presenter husband Paddy last year.

In another holiday, she shared a beautiful bikini picture and wrote “35 feeling alive.” You can be happy, free and just do you.

You can reinvent yourself any number of times. This next chapter is for YOU !!!”

7 Christine McGuinness shared this photo on Instagram.

7 Christine showed off her curves while on holiday

7 The woman showed off her body, which she had worked out in the gym by the swimming pool

7 Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch actress who played Pamela Anderson in Baywatch is a close relative of this woman Splash