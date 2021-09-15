Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Underwent Procedure to Have Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

Chrissy Teigen loves the results of her bichectomy. The Cravings author, 35, revealed on her Instagram Story over the weekend that she had fat removed from her cheeks in what is sometimes called a buccal fat removal by Dr. Jason Diamond. Showing off her noticeably more defined cheekbones in a clip captured by @igfamousbydana, Teigen explains that since she stopped drinking alcohol, she is “really seeing the results.”

“I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?” added Teigen, who celebrated 50 days of sobriety earlier this month, writing over the clip, “No shame in my game.” Later, in a DM to the Instagram account that reposted her Story, Teigen called the procedure the “best thing [she] ever did,” adding it was “sooooo scary easy.”

Teigen has been open about her cosmetic procedures in the past, having her breast implants removed last year after first undergoing a breast enhancement when she was 20. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” Teigen told Glamour UK in March 2020. “I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies, and they fill up with milk and deflate, and now I am screwed.”

Teigen revealed that she was going to have the implants removed in April 2020. “They’ve been great to me for many years, but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!” She said that at the time. She has posted many photos of her scars on social media showing how proud she is to have had the implants removed.

Teigen also expressed her joy at having Botox placed in her armpits to stop her sweating. In 2019, the mother-of-two shared a video of the injection process to her Instagram Story, writing over it, “BOTOXED MY ARMPITS. TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE.” She later explained that she can “wear silk again without soaking woohoo!”