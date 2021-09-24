Chris Martin says he’s going through ‘really hard time’ as he comes to terms with religious upbringing

By Brandon Pitt
CHRIS Martin has told how his strict religious upbringing has come back to haunt him.

The Coldplay frontman, 44, revealed he thought he had “coped” with his evangelical Christianity but still has mental scars.

Chris Martin, 44, has revealed he still has mental scars from his evangelical Christian upbringing

Chris said: “I am having such a hard time in my life right now. And part of dealing with that is going back to look at all that stuff.”

He added: “I could not sing Paint It Black by The Stones because I thought it was evil.”

But the dad of two told Howard Stern’s US radio show he still found it tough to discuss.

He said: “Any method of coping is a strength when you develop it, but later in your life it might not necessarily serve you anymore.”

Chris previously admitted moving away from religion, calling himself an “alltheist” as he believed in everything.

