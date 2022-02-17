Chris Cuomo Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Young Woman in His Office in 2011

By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

Did former CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo sexually assault a young woman in his office when he worked at ABC? That’s the claim made in an explosive article that appeared on the front page of The New York Times. Cuomo allegedly invited a woman described as a temp at ABC into his office for lunch and career advice in 2011, but when she got there, there was no food, and Cuomo allegedly badgered her for sex. After she declined, he assaulted her, the woman’s lawyer told the Times.

